NOVA VITAL Recovery Rebrands and Expands With Acquisition of Magnolia

New name reflects mission beyond Lincoln Parish as organization integrates Magnolia’s services, launches IOPs in Monroe and Shreveport

By combining Magnolia’s strong outpatient and sober living programs with our flagship residential center in Ruston we can walk with clients through every stage of recovery.” — Jim Henry, Administrator

RUSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOVA VITAL Recovery, a leader in addiction treatment and recovery services, today announced a major statewide expansion with the acquisition of Magnolia Recovery Services, a respected provider of outpatient care and sober living. This acquisition, along with new intensive outpatient programs (IOPs) in Shreveport and Monroe, positions NOVA VITAL as one of Louisiana’s most comprehensive recovery networks.

To mark this milestone, the organization has dropped “Lincoln” from its name — rebranding as NOVA VITAL Recovery — to reflect its growing reach and mission to serve communities across the state.

“The acquisition of Magnolia allows us to immediately broaden our impact,” said Jim Henry, Administrator at NOVA VITAL Recovery. “By combining Magnolia’s strong outpatient and sober living programs with our flagship residential center in Ruston — which now includes expanded medical detox and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) options — we can walk with clients through every stage of recovery, offering consistency, accountability, and long-term support.”

Magnolia’s staff of experienced counselors and sober living team are being fully integrated into NOVA VITAL’s innovative Vital Adventures model, which blends medical care, psychological support, trauma-informed practices, MAT, detox, and peer services into a seamless continuum of care.

In Monroe and Shreveport, newly opened IOP facilities provide flexible treatment options for individuals balancing recovery with work, school, or family. Programs include individualized therapy, group counseling, education, and the state’s only certified peer support specialists embedded directly into outpatient care.

“Dropping ‘Lincoln’ from our name reflects our broader vision,” added Clinical Director Susan Colbert. “Our clients deserve access to recovery that is modern, collaborative, and rooted in community. The Magnolia acquisition is a big step in that direction.”

NOVA VITAL’s Expanded Services Now Include:

• Medical Detox & MAT (Ruston) – 24/7 supervised withdrawal management and FDA-approved medication-assisted treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders.

• Residential Treatment (Ruston) – Private rooms with full-size beds, medical and psychological support, and a holistic recovery environment.

• Magnolia Sober Living Residences – Structured housing providing safe, supportive environments for long-term recovery.

• Intensive Outpatient Programs (Monroe & Shreveport) – Flexible, evidence-based therapy and education with strong community integration.

• Certified Peer Support – The only IOP in Louisiana with peer specialists directly involved in care.

• Proprietary Workbooks – Counselor-authored guides supporting clients throughout their recovery journey.

About NOVA VITAL Recovery

NOVA VITAL Recovery is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative addiction treatment and recovery services. With a focus on holistic care and long-term support, NOVA VITAL provides a full continuum of services — including detox, MAT, residential treatment, outpatient programs, sober living, and peer-led recovery — designed to meet clients wherever they are on their recovery path.

For more information, contact: Caitlyn Keppinger 318-738-0161

