LINCOLN NOVA VITAL RECOVERY TO OPEN INTENSIVE OUTPATIENT FACILITY IN MONROE, LOUISIANA

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Facility opens on Bres Street in Monroe, LA. Lincoln Nova will introduce its proprietary approach to a regional market as it expands operations in Louisiana.

Expansion to Help Serve the Needs of Clients of an Underserved Market

RUSTON, LA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery (LNVR), Louisiana's innovator in addiction recovery, announced today its expansion into Monroe with a state-of-the-art Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) facility. Lincoln Nova, whose flagship residential treatment facility in Ruston, Louisiana, has quickly become one of the most distinguished programs in the state, will bring its proprietary recovery approach to support the local recovery community.

"Our IOP will offer a comprehensive, intensive, evidence-based program in a market that needs a modern, nuanced approach," said Jim Henry, Administrator of LNVR. "In addition to traditional elements, we will implement a new workbook authored by our staff, a weekly lecture series, and a Collaboration Lab, a unique mixture of art therapy, psychodrama, and edutainment."

Susan Colbert, clinical director of LNVR, said, "We provide an innovative and updated structure while continuing to affirm a traditional 12-step recovery. This approach has been tested at Lincoln Nova in Ruston and is proving popular with the next generation."

In addition, Lincoln Nova is looking at new ways to incorporate technology into its programs. Jonathan Gamble, COO of LNVR, said, "By creating a network of residential and outpatient facilities throughout the state, we hope to become more accessible to a wider population as we continue to battle the drug plague that is so greatly impacting Louisiana."

Lincoln Nova's new IOP will open on December 15, 2023. It will be located in the Garden District at 701 Bres Avenue, Monroe.

Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery, founded in 2018, is one of Louisiana's premier providers of rehabilitation services. Our facilities in Ruston and Monroe offer turnkey programs from detox to aftercare. Our proprietary treatment programs are directed toward a new generation of problems with a unique portfolio of innovative solutions. LNVR employs scores of local residents, many of whom have recovered from substance use. For more information, contact Morgan Molhrop at mmolthrop@lincolnnova.com.

