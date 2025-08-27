Free State Economic Development and Tourism launches 2025 Free State Tourism Month, 7 Sept

Free State upping its game in tourism

Discover and explore Free State hidden gems.

In line with MACUFE vibrant activities, the Free State MEC for Finance, Economic Development, and Tourism, Ketso Makume will officially launch 2025 Free State Tourism Month in a form of a Colourful Spring Sunday Soul Session family picnic on 07 September 2025 at Botanical Garden, Bloemfontein.

This year's launch is designed to bring people together through the power of RnB and soulful music to create a vibrant atmosphere filled with good vibes and to offer unforgettable experiences for outdoor enthusiasts.

Tourism month is celebrated annually in September with the aim to encourage domestic and international travellers to explore South Africa.

With 20 RnB and Soul music DJs from the province all are encouraged to grab the ticket for R150 at Computicket to immerse in the soulful melodies that will transport you to a place of pure bliss and musical harmony.

MEC Makume explains that his department is committed to repositioning the Free State Tourism Sector to be at the centre of economic reconstruction and recovery to create much needed jobs.

MEC further urges visitors to continue visiting and exploring the Free State province as a preferred destination of choice.

"From breath-taking beauty wild life to active adventure; from KASI Lifestyle to the incredible warmth and cultural diversity of our people, we call all to come in numbers to experience captivatingly beautiful landscapes, dynamic culture and vibrant night life that connect people to explore the Free State” said MEC Makume.

On the day, food and beverages will be sold at the venue. Braai will only be permitted at the dedicated braaing area.

No weapons will be allowed. Cooler boxes are allowed except the bottle containers.

Gates will open at 10h00 until 22h00.

Free State is a place to go to and NOT a place to go through.

