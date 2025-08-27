Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele briefs media on governments commitment to combating OGBV and promoting digital safety for women, 28 Aug

In an increasingly digital world, the internet should be a space for connection, learning, and empowerment. Yet, for far too many women, it has become a place of harassment, abuse, and fear. Online harms ranging from cyberstalking, non-consensual image sharing to hate speech disproportionately affect women, and especially those from marginalised communities. These aren’t just "virtual" problems, they have real-world consequences damaging careers, silencing voices, and endangering lives.

The intersection of gender and technology reveals deep inequalities in how online spaces are designed, moderated, and regulated. Too often, the burden of online safety falls on the victims themselves, while accountability remains elusive for perpetrators. In this discussion we are not just trying to raise awareness but to explore solutions to the challenges we face. We will examine the scope of the issue, the systemic gaps that allow for it to persist, and the roles we all must play whether as policymakers, tech developers, educators, advocates, or platform users. This is not just a women's issue buts a societal issue which speaks to our collective values, and the kind of digital world we want to build.

Online abuse reflects and reinforces existing gender inequalities. When threats of rape, doxing, or image-based abuse go unpunished, it normalizes gender-based violence and sends a clear message: women’s safety is not a priority. This contributes to a culture of impunity, where harmful behavior migrates from online platforms into real-world interactions and vice versa.

Women who are targeted online often suffer serious psychological consequences including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and social isolation. For many, the abuse doesn’t stop at words. It impacts their careers and financial security. Female journalists, academics, politicians, and influencers frequently report being driven out of their professions due to sustained abuse. This undermines not only individual careers, but also economic productivity and innovation on a broader scale.

South Africa is beginning to treat revenge porn seriously—as both a civil rights violation and a criminal offense. The combination of strong judicial rulings and increasing criminal enforcement may encourage victims of digital abuse to come forward, support legal reforms, and foster safer online environments. During the 2024/25 financial year, the FPB processed 34 public complaints covering varied issues such as CSAM, sextortion, online harassment, impersonation, and non-consensual sharing of sexual images (revenge porn)

In late 2024, the Gauteng High Court (Johannesburg) delivered one of South Africa’s first landmark rulings on revenge porn. A Germiston couple was ordered to pay R3.5 million in damages to a woman who had been subjected to non-consensual publication of intimate images via a fake social media profile, accompanied by threats and harassment. Judge Shanaaz Mia ruled that their conduct violated the plaintiff’s dignity, privacy, identity, and reputation conviction. The court recognized the act as a form of gender-based and digital violence, awarding damages for emotional trauma, PTSD, reputational harm, and associated medical expenses. The Film and Publication Board (FPB) linked this judgment to the recent legislative enhancements empowering victims to report and seek takedowns of intimate content, citing the decision as a powerful example of legal protection in action.

In a separate, ongoing case, Johnny Rockett (John Schuurman) was arrested on 23 December 2024, after being accused of distributing intimate photographs of his ex-wife to embarrass and psychologically harm her. The AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit is assisting the complainant. The case was registered under multiple laws, including the Film and Publications Act, the Cybercrimes Act, and crime injuria.

The FPB's expanded legal framework and enforcement mechanisms mark a pivotal shift in how South Africa addresses online gender-based violence. By facilitating accessible reporting, issuing proactive takedown notices, and holding platforms accountable, the FPB is actively helping to curb the spread of non-consensual intimate content. While criminal and civil courts remain crucial for legal redress, the FPB forms an essential layer of prevention and regulation—ensuring that victims have faster and more effective tools for protection.

Individuals can lodge complaints with the FPB regarding the non-consensual distribution of intimate content. Upon finding merit, the FPB may issue takedown notices, and refer matters to its Enforcement Committee, which can decide on fines or further legal actions. The FPB actively urges public participation in reporting harmful content via its hotline (0800 148 148) and WhatsApp channel (083 428 4767), underscoring that community vigilance plays a vital role in digital safety.

The Department of Communication and Digital Technologies (DCDT) will in collaboration with the Film and Publication Board (FPB) will host a media briefing on the Government’s commitment to combating Online Gender Based Violence (OGBV) and promoting digital safety for women. The Honorable Deputy Minister, Mondli Gungubele, will be unpacking statistics for quarter 1 (April to June 2025). The expected outcomes of the media briefing are to secure commitments and collaboration from stakeholders and platform owners to ensure children cannot access pornography, and also disrupt the system of online exploitation and abuse.

