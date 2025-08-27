August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges to start fall/winter hours Sept. 1

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—With fall hunting seasons upon us, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters that now is the time to sharpen shooting skills, sight in rifles and pattern shotguns.

MDC’s August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers begin fall/winter hours of operation Sunday, Sept. 1. Both ranges are closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance and special group events during their fall/winter schedules.

The fall/winter hours of each range are as follows and will be effective through March 31, 2026.

Busch Range

Wednesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Henges Range

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Both shooting ranges have shooting lanes for rifle and pistols up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour at both facilities and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Both shooting ranges feature trap fields, static archery ranges, and shotgun patterning boards. The Busch Range also offers skeet shooting. $5 covers a round of shotgun shooting and clay birds at either facility, or an hour at the patterning board.

Shooters should note that all transactions must be paid by cash or personal check only, and that steel core ammunition is not permitted—range staff will be using magnets to test ammo.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.