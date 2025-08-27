NJ Top Dentists Has Reviewed & Approved Dr. Mark Huh For 2025

Dr. Mark Huh

CINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark Huh of Rapha Dental has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2025. Founded by Dr. Huh, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, Rapha Dental has grown steadily since opening in Cinnaminson. Dr. Huh earned his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle, and completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. He was recognized for outstanding performance in endodontics before advancing his training through a general practice residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in New York and a year-long MaxiCourse in implantology at what is now Rutgers University. He is an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and an active member of the American Dental Association and New Jersey Dental Association.“At Rapha Dental, we’re passionate about helping families in our community achieve healthy, confident smiles. We’ve recently expanded our outreach to nearby towns such as Delran, Riverton, Maple Shade, Willingboro, and Mount Laurel to make quality family and cosmetic dental care accessible to more local residents.”This expansion reflects Rapha Dental’s mission to serve Cinnaminson and beyond with the same personal attention and clinical excellence that earned them their Top Dentist recognition. Dr. Huh's approach combines gentle, patient-focused care for all ages with flexible scheduling, including evening and weekend appointments to accommodate busy families. Rapha Dental offers a wide range of essential services to meet the needs of patients of all ages. These include dental implants, Invisalignclear aligners, emergency dental care, pediatric dentistry, and sedation options for anxious patients.Dr. Huh brings not only clinical expertise but also a passion for mentorship and community engagement. He continues to give back through volunteer work with the Southwest NJ Committee of Penn Alumni Interview, assisting with undergraduate admissions, and has served as a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.Rapha Dental remains committed to delivering expert, compassionate care while continuing to grow and serve the evolving needs of families across South Jersey.To learn more about Dr. Huh and his practice, please visit his website: https://raphadentalllc.com/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

