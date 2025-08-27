Colby Rebel Nominated for 2025 International Spiritual Leader Award

Colby Rebel 2025 International Spiritual Leader Nomination Colby Rebel Live in NJ

Internationally recognized Psychic Medium, Author, and Spiritual Teacher Colby Rebel has been nominated for the 2025 International Spiritual Leader Award.

I am honored to be nominated for the 2025 International Spiritual Leader Award,” said Colby. “My mission is to awaken, heal, and empower others to embrace their truth. This recognition is inspiring.” — Colby Rebel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized Psychic Medium, Author, and Spiritual Teacher Colby Rebel has been nominated for the highly esteemed 2025 International Spiritual Leader Award, an honor that celebrates the transformative contributions of leaders in the global spiritual and healing community.The Spiritual Leaders Awards International was founded on the belief that those who dedicate their lives to guiding others through healing, spiritual awakening, and consciousness expansion deserve recognition for their profound impact. This year, the awards have expanded with a judging panel and a formal finalist process, reflecting the growing importance of honoring voices that uplift humanity.The awards spotlight individuals who embody enlightenment and compassion, fostering growth, healing, and higher vibrational living. Through this recognition, the Spiritual Leaders Awards International celebrates the tireless work of those who contribute to the collective evolution of humanity.Winners will be announced later this year. To learn more about the Spiritual Leaders Awards International and follow the journey of the finalists, visit @spiritualawards on Instagram.About Colby RebelColby Rebel is an award-winning International Psychic Medium, best-selling author, and inspirational teacher known for her ability to connect with the spirit world with accuracy, compassion, and grace. Through her readings, workshops, podcast, and public demonstrations, Colby has helped thousands find healing, clarity, and hope. She is dedicated to supporting others in developing their own spiritual gifts and living empowered, authentic lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.