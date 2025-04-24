Int'l Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel Heads Home For Spirit Messages

ASTOUNDED GUEST FROM DINNER WITH SPIRIT SIP with Spirit Banner 3 Girls amazed at LIVE event with Colby Rebel

I love the opportunity to return my hometown and serve Spirit in my community with healing messages and profound evidence that our loved ones live on.” — Colby Rebel

DEPTFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed psychic medium Colby Rebel returns to her beloved home state of New Jersey for an unforgettable afternoon of wine, wonder, and messages from the other side. Join Colby at the stunning Saphire Grand for SIP with Spirit—a unique Mother’s Day celebration designed to nourish both the heart and soul.This special event begins at 2:00 PM with an indulgent wine tasting experience, featuring access to over 300 global wines from the venue’s vintage cellars. Guests will enjoy an array of varietal cheeses, cured meats, caviar, and elegant cold hors d’oeuvres during the tasting hour. All food, wine, tax, and gratuity are included in the ticket price.At 3:30 PM, the event moves into the elegant Terrace Room, where Colby will deliver evidential and healing spirit messages, connecting attendees with their loved ones on the Other Side. Known for her warmth, accuracy, and extraordinary gift, Colby offers a reading experience filled with laughter, love, and lasting emotional impact.Whether you're honoring your mother’s memory, celebrating motherhood, or simply seeking connection and clarity, SIP with Spirit is the perfect way to mark the occasion.EVENT DETAILS:Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PMLocation: The Saphire Grand , 1849 Cooper Street, Almonesson, NJ 08096 Tickets : $75 each | Special: $145 for Two TicketsIncludes:– Unlimited wine tasting (2:00–3:30 PM)– Gourmet cheeses, hors d’oeuvres & antipasti– Spirit Messages with Colby Rebel (3:30–5:00 PM)– Tax & gratuity includedMust be 21+ to attend🎁 Perfect for a heartfelt Mother’s Day gift! Give the gift of connection, love, and Spirit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.