Purple Heart Foundation Announces Partnership with Fastport to Expand Career Opportunities for Veterans

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Purple Heart Foundation has announced a national partnership with Fastport , a U.S. Department of Labor-recognized apprenticeship intermediary and leading veteran employment connector, to help Purple Heart recipients and honorably discharged veterans secure meaningful civilian careers across multiple industries.This collaboration builds on the Foundation’s commitment to support veterans as they transition to life after service or look to engage in new career opportunities any time after their military service is complete.Through Fastport, veterans have free access to career navigation resources, apprenticeship opportunities in high-demand industries, and direct connections to military-friendly employers nationwide.“Employment is one of the biggest hurdles many veterans face when returning to civilian life,” said Jim Hatch, Development Director, Purple Heart Foundation. “By working with Fastport, we can open more doors for our nation’s heroes, helping them translate their military skills into good-paying, stable careers that bring dignity and purpose.”Fastport provides one-on-one support to guide veterans through the application process, align their military experience with civilian roles, and assist with industry certifications.Veterans will be connected to career opportunities in transportation, logistics, skilled trades, and other sectors that value discipline, leadership, and specialized training.“Fastport is proud to partner with the Purple Heart Foundation,” said Brad Bentley, President, Fastport. “Our mission has always been to help veterans find rewarding careers, and together we can ensure that Purple Heart recipients and other veterans have the tools, training, and opportunities they deserve.”In addition to career navigation, Fastport leads the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award program, in collaboration with Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative, to spotlight top-performing veteran drivers. Fastport also operates RadioNemo, a veteran-founded broadcasting network in New Orleans, further amplifying its commitment to the veteran community.Through this partnership, the Purple Heart Foundation continues its mission of honoring the sacrifice of Purple Heart recipients while supporting veterans nationwide in building successful futures.About the Purple Heart FoundationFor over 65 years, the Purple Heart Foundation has been dedicated to serving the needs of combat-wounded veterans and their families. From financial assistance and mental health resources to career support and community programs, the Foundation honors the sacrifice of Purple Heart recipients and works tirelessly to ensure veterans thrive in civilian life. Learn more at www.purpleheartfoundation.org About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org

