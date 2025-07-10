Excelsior University Honors the Legacy of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg with Building Naming and President’s Medal Ceremony

Excelsior University and Capital Region Chamber leaders join Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg's daughter, Alicia Collier, to cut the ribbon to officially dedicate the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg University Center The Excelsior University President's Medal is posthumously presented to Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg. Excelsior University president David Schejbal presents the medal to Gregg's daughter, Alicia Collier. The Excelsior University President's Medal is posthumously presented to Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg.

Excelsior dedicated the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg University Center in recognition of the late military leader and founding University trustee

Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg’s most important legacy may be the example he set for those who did not see themselves represented in education, military leadership, or the boardroom.” — Excelsior University President David Schejbal

ALBANY, N.Y., NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excelsior University commemorated the life and service of the late Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg, the U.S. Army’s first Black three-star general and a founding trustee of the University, with a ceremony today to officially dedicate Excelsior's Albany headquarters as the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg University Center. Gregg was also posthumously awarded the Excelsior University President’s Medal at the event. The medal was accepted on his behalf by his daughter, Alicia Collier.Gregg’s accomplished military career was recognized in 2023, when Fort Lee in Virginia was renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley. At the time, Gregg was the only living service member with a United States military installation named in his honor. With the recent news of the fort reverting to its original name, Excelsior University is proud to continue sharing Gregg’s story and celebrating his trailblazing accomplishments.“In a life filled with achievements and accolades, Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg’s most important legacy may be the example he set for those who did not see themselves represented in education, military leadership, or the boardroom,” said Excelsior University President David Schejbal. “His impact on Excelsior University, the armed forces, and the nation is immeasurable. We continue to honor his commitment to the power of service every day at the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg University Center as we fulfill Excelsior's mission.”Growing up in the segregated South, Gregg overcame discrimination to reach the upper echelons of the military. During his remarkable 35-year career with the U.S. Army, Gregg served as quartermaster general for Europe and deputy chief of staff for logistics for the Army. In 1966, he commanded one of the largest battalions in Vietnam, earning a Meritorious Unit Citation. His success in Vietnam pushed him to further advance his career by attending the U.S. Army War College. In 1977, Gregg became the first Black service member to achieve the rank of lieutenant general. The Army created the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Sustainment Leadership Award in 2016 and honored its namesake as the first award recipient.Gregg continued serving his country and community long after he retired from the Army. A lifelong proponent of higher education, Gregg was a strong supporter of Excelsior University for more than three decades, beginning under the institution’s early identity as a program of the New York State Board of Regents. Gregg began serving on the Regents College Board of Overseers in 1993, and was one of the five founding trustees of Regents College when it first received its charter to operate as the independent institution now known as Excelsior University. Gregg served as chair of the board of trustees from 1998 to 2004, was awarded chair emeritus in 2007, received an honorary degree in 2012, and continued to actively support the institution for many years.Gregg died at the age of 96 in August 2024. Excelsior University established a scholarship fund in his memory, which supports military students with scholarships granted through the Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg Fund for the Advancement of Military and Veteran Education. Learn more about the scholarship fund at https://www.excelsior.edu/giving/in-memory-of-arthur-gregg

