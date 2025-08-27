Rachael Boring Recognized by Influential Women 2025

LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Rachael Boring in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a multi-disciplinary technician and emerging leader in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, and power generation. Known for her technical expertise, hands-on experience, and dedication to mentorship, Rachael has built a career that exemplifies resilience, precision, and leadership in challenging environments.A graduate of SOWELA Technical Community College, Rachael earned dual A.A.S. degrees in Electrical and Instrumentation Technologies. She also holds an NCCER Industrial Electrician (V6) Certification. Since 2021, she has served in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a 91D Tactical Power Generation Specialist, graduating second in her class with a 99.2% GPA. Her military training has honed her skills in troubleshooting, maintenance, load balancing, and schematic analysis, with experience operating TQG and AMMPS generators ranging from 3 kW to 60 kW.Rachael’s professional career spans over three years of industrial plant experience at prominent facilities including Sasol LCCP, Lotte Chem, and Westlake Polymers, alongside project work in commercial and residential settings. She currently serves as a SCADA Technician & Coordinator at LRC Wireless, leveraging her VTScada expertise to enhance operational reliability across the Lake Charles–Jennings region. Her apprenticeship experiences at Interface Systems and ISC Constructors reflect a steadfast commitment to safety, quality craftsmanship, and ongoing professional development.Ambitious and growth-oriented, Rachael is actively seeking electrical apprenticeship as well as process technology internship opportunities with companies that prioritize mentorship, safety, and career advancement. She brings references from both industry and academia and is prepared to contribute in process technology, instrumentation, power generation, or SCADA-focused roles. Additionally, she remains open to expanding her education in areas such as aviation maintenance (A&P) and process technology (beginning Jan 12, 2026), demonstrating her dedication to lifelong learning and versatility in technical trades.Rachael attributes her success to the unwavering support of her son, who has been her anchor through every challenge and milestone. His belief in her has fueled her perseverance in male-dominated trades and military service. Her education, certifications, and professional achievements are all driven by a desire to set a strong example for him, showing that discipline, faith, and determination can pave the way for a life of accomplishment.The most influential career advice Rachael has received is: “Never let your fear decide your fate.” This guidance has shaped how she approaches challenges, from stepping into male-dominated spaces to pursuing demanding training and leadership roles. She has consistently shown up ready to learn, earn respect, and lead with courage, demonstrating that fear can be a motivator rather than a barrier.For young women entering technical trades, Rachael emphasizes persistence, resilience, and the importance of hands-on learning. She encourages newcomers to stay focused, remain teachable, ask questions, and leverage the experience of being underestimated as a source of motivation. By showing up and delivering results, she believes women can earn respect, break barriers, and redefine industry norms.Navigating a traditionally male-dominated industry presents both challenges and opportunities. Rachael views these spaces as a platform to introduce fresh perspectives, foster inclusive cultures, and mentor future generations of women in electrical, instrumentation, and power generation roles. Her leadership approach blends technical skill with confidence, perseverance, and a commitment to collaboration.Rachael’s professional and personal life is guided by the Army’s core principles of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage—collectively forming her framework for leadership. She embodies excellence, authenticity, and resilience, proving that discipline, determination, and courage can transform obstacles into opportunities for growth and meaningful impact.Learn More about Rachael Boring:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/rachael-boring Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.