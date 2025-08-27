GenH2's EMEA Expansion Led by Former New Zealand Trade Commissioner

GenH2 Logo Simon Hearsey

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 Corp., a Philomaxcap AG Company (FRA: PTHH), a leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Hearsey as Vice President of Sales for Europe and the Middle East.Hearsey brings a unique blend of commercial and governmental experience to his new role. For the past decade, he served as a Trade Commissioner for the New Zealand Government, representing the country in Europe, Singapore, and Malaysia. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions in sales, commercial investment, and business development with DB Breweries, a subsidiary of Heineken, in Christchurch, New Zealand.“Simon’s extensive background in both international trade and private-sector business development makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Josh McMorrow, CEO at Philomaxcap AG and Executive Chairman at GenH2. “His proven expertise and global perspective will provide a significant boost as we continue our expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.”Based near Berlin, Hearsey will spearhead GenH2’s regional sales operations, focusing on building strong relationships, driving commercial growth, and advancing hydrogen liquefaction and storage capabilities across both mature and emerging markets.“I am excited to join GenH2 at such a pivotal moment,” Hearsey said. “Europe and the Middle East are at the forefront of liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions, and I look forward to helping position GenH2 as a key partner to organizations and governments that understand and champion the importance of hydrogen for hard-to-decarbonize sectors.”Hearsey’s role on the GenH2 team will help expand the company’s global strategy for success. Earlier this year, GenH2 announced the deployment of its liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage system in a cutting-edge refueling station project in Texas for Hyroad Energy—a platform dedicated to decarbonizing long-haul transportation. The company’s flagship Controlled GenH2 Storage system was also selected as a finalist in the ‘Technologies of Change’ category for the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards.For more information, please visit www.genh2.com About Philomaxcap AG ( www.philomaxcap.de Philomaxcap AG (FRA:PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a management holding company focused on the hydrogen industry. In 2025, a capital increase through a contribution in kind led to the acquisition of GenH2 Corp., a US-based company specializing in liquid hydrogen technology and equipment.About GenH2 ( www.genh2.com GenH2 Corp., is a subsidiary of Philomaxcap AG (FRA: PTHH), a German company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. GenH2 is a technology leader in liquid hydrogen infrastructure systems for clean energy solutions, including Zero-Loss Controlled Storage and advanced hydrogen liquefaction. The company focuses on the production of standardized equipment to speed infrastructure buildout for hard-to-decarbonize sectors. The technology team includes former NASA Hall-of-Fame scientists with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com

