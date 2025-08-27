Link Build Releases 2025 Link Building Report: AI, Brand Mentions, and the Future of SEO

Research from Link Build reveals how AI search summaries, stricter Google policies, and rising brand mentions are redefining link-building strategies in 2025.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Link Build , a leading authority on SEO and digital PR, today announced the release of its 2025 Link Building Report , highlighting how AI-driven search, brand mentions, and Google’s evolving spam policies are reshaping the value of links.The report finds that while only 29% of SEO teams rate their link-building efforts as successful, 56% expect to increase budgets in 2025, with most prioritizing editorial PR and expert sourcing. Despite rising investments, traditional click-through rates (CTR) are being squeezed: Pew Research and industry studies show CTR drops by nearly 50% when AI summaries appear in search results, putting more weight on referral traffic, branded queries, and AI answer visibility.“Links are still a core ranking signal, but the real story in 2025 is how their value is measured,” said Nate Nead, CEO of Link.Build. “With AI summaries reducing clicks and Google cracking down on manipulative practices, smart brands are moving toward entity-first strategies—earning both links and mentions that build lasting authority.”The report also details how Google’s March 2024 spam update and November 2024 site reputation abuse policy have heightened risks around guest posting, link insertions, and expired domain tactics. Conversely, digital PR campaigns and expert commentary remain the most effective, lowest-risk paths to acquiring authoritative mentions and backlinks.“Brand mentions are no longer an afterthought—they’re becoming a measurable KPI,” said Samuel Edwards, CMO of Link.Build. “We’re tracking metrics like Brand Mention Velocity, Reference Query Lift, and AI Answer Inclusions as part of a modern link-building dashboard. Clients want to see not just DR, but true visibility in an AI-driven search world.”Key findings from the 2025 Link.Build Report include:Average link costs now range from $150 to $1,500+ per placement, with retainers spanning $3K–$25K per month.25–35% of new backlinks are marked with nofollow, sponsored, or UGC attributes.Only 11% of SEO teams have a repeatable process for earning AI answer engine citations.Digital PR and expert sourcing remain the #1 rated tactics for effectiveness.The full 2025 Link Building Report is now available for free at https://link.build About Link BuildLink Build is a premium link-building and digital PR agency helping brands earn high-quality editorial links, brand mentions, and entity recognition across top-tier media outlets. With a focus on compliance, creativity, and measurable outcomes, Link.Build empowers organizations to build authority in the age of AI search.

