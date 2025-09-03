Argent LNG Submits Letter to Enter FERC Pre-Filing Process for Flagship Port Fourchon LNG Terminal

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. www.argentlng.com Argent LNG - Baker Hughes Argent LNG

Milestone advances development of 25 MTPA world-scale export facility to deliver U.S. LNG to global markets

Our entry into the FERC pre-filing process is a defining step in Argent LNG’s journey to become a premier global LNG supplier” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced it has formally submitted its request to enter the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process, marking a critical regulatory milestone in the development of its 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.This milestone positions Argent LNG at the forefront of the next wave of U.S. LNG development. Once operational, Argent LNG will be one of the largest and most competitive LNG export facilities in North America, providing reliable, cost-effective American energy to importing nations across Europe, Africa, South Asia, and South America.The pre-filing process ensures early and transparent coordination with FERC, federal agencies, state and local regulators, and community stakeholders. It allows Argent LNG to begin formal environmental review, advance engineering and permitting, and engage openly with stakeholders to ensure a safe, responsible, and world-class development.“Our entry into the FERC pre-filing process is a defining step in Argent LNG’s journey to become a premier global LNG supplier,” said Jonathan Bass, Executive Business Line Leader, Argent LNG. “Argent LNG will combine modular innovation, proven technology, and unmatched location advantages to deliver cleaner, more reliable energy to the world. This project is designed not only to strengthen U.S. energy security but also to open new economic opportunities for Louisiana and help meet growing global demand for LNG.”Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon, added:“Port Fourchon has been the backbone of America’s offshore energy industry for decades, and Argent LNG represents the bold future of this Port. By leveraging our unique deepwater access, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, Argent LNG will transform Fourchon into a global hub for LNG exports. This project strengthens America’s position in global energy markets, while creating lasting economic growth and opportunity for our region. The Port is proud to fully support Argent LNG as it enters pre-filing with FERC and advances toward construction.”The Argent LNG project is anchored on a 900-acre site under a 90-year lease at Port Fourchon, offering direct, uncongested access to the Gulf of Mexico, proximity to three abundant low-nitrogen feed gas pipelines, and integration into one of the Gulf’s most resilient energy hubs.The facility will be developed in partnership with leading technology providers including Baker Hughes , Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT, employing a modular construction approach that reduces costs, accelerates timelines, and minimizes environmental footprint. Once complete, Argent LNG will deliver unmatched efficiency, reliability, and scalability in U.S. LNG exports.This milestone comes just in time for Gastech 2025 in Milan, where Argent LNG will debut its project on the global stage. With the FERC pre-filing process underway, Argent will showcase the progress made to date—including securing a 900-acre site under long-term lease, advancing regulatory milestones, and partnering with global technology leaders. Gastech will provide the ideal platform to engage with offtakers, investors, and industry leaders as Argent LNG positions itself as one of the most competitive new LNG projects in the world.About Greater Lafourche Port Commission The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is dedicated to the economic development of Port Fourchon and the surrounding region. The Commission strives to provide exceptional service and infrastructure to support the needs of the energy industry and enhance the local economy. ( https://portfourchon.com About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a next-generation LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, designed to deliver 25 MTPA of clean, reliable energy to global markets. With its modular design, strategic Gulf Coast location, and partnerships with world-class technology providers, Argent LNG is positioned to become one of the most competitive and impactful LNG exporters in the world by the end of the decade.

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.