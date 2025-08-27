The National Black Church Initiative Calls for Fair Process in Matter Involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

Rev. Anthony Evans, National Black Church Initiative President Lisa D. Cook, Federal Reserve governor

She Deserves All of Her Rights as an American

As a coalition rooted in moral and civic responsibility we will continue to advocate for the rights of all individuals, including Black women in public service to be treated with fairness and respect.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition representing 150,000 African American and Latino churches, is expressing concern over the process and circumstances surrounding the recent actions taken against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. NBCI contends that the handling of this matter raises serious questions regarding due process protections as guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.Under the rule of law, no individual—regardless of position—should be deprived of their rights without a lawful and substantiated cause. NBCI underscores that this applies equally to actions taken by the President of the United States in their official capacity.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, stated: “As a faith-based coalition, we are committed to the dignity and protection of all individuals, and we view this issue as part of a broader commitment to fairness, justice, and accountability.”Due process of law ensures that all legal rights owed to individuals are respected and that decisions impacting individuals’ lives and careers are based on established legal standards. While it is within the authority of the President to remove federal officials, such actions should align with legal precedent and substantiated cause, in accordance with employment and constitutional law.NBCI further notes that the allegations against Governor Lisa Cook have not undergone a full judicial or administrative review. According to recent reports, including coverage by The New York Times, President Trump announced the removal of Governor Cook on the basis of alleged mortgage fraud—a charge that, to date, remains unproven in a court of law.The organization emphasizes that premature conclusions without a fair and thorough investigation undermine the principles of justice and equality.“We believe in the integrity of the legal process,” Rev. Evans added. “As a coalition rooted in moral and civic responsibility, we will continue to advocate for the rights of all individuals, including Black women in public service, to be treated with fairness and respect.”NBCI calls on elected officials, legal experts, and civil society leaders to uphold due process and ensure that all allegations are reviewed through appropriate legal channels before public or official judgments are rendered.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques,

