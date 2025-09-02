Argent LNG Submits LOI and PWSA to U.S. Coast Guard, Engages with Captain of the Port on Port Fourchon LNG Project

Argent LNG GTT Tanks 2 Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Argent LNG - Baker Hughes www.argentlng.com

Formal filings mark major milestone as Argent LNG advances its 25 MTPA export terminal and prepares for FERC pre-filing

During our meeting with the Coast Guard, I was able to present the Port’s strong support for this project and participate in an open and constructive dialogue with officials.” — Chett Chiasson, Executive Director Port Fourchon

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced that it has formally submitted its Letter of Intent (LOI) and Preliminary Waterway Suitability Assessment (PWSA) to the U.S. Coast Guard , marking a key milestone in the advancement of its flagship LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.As part of the process, Argent LNG representatives met with the Captain of the Port's senior Coast Guard officials to present details of the project, outline next steps, and address questions regarding the safe and efficient integration of LNG exports into Port Fourchon’s energy infrastructure.“Our submission of the LOI and PWSA is another critical milestone for Argent LNG as we advance one of the most competitive modular LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said Jonathan Bass, Executive Business Line Leader, Argent LNG. “We appreciate the Coast Guard’s early engagement and look forward to working closely with the Captain of the Port, local authorities, and stakeholders as we prepare to enter the FERC pre-filing process and deliver a project that enhances both U.S. energy security and Port Fourchon’s role as a global energy hub.”Chett Chiasson, Executive Director of Port Fourchon, added:“Port Fourchon has long been the center of America’s offshore energy industry, and Argent LNG represents the next chapter in that story. During our meeting with the Coast Guard, I was able to present the Port’s strong support for this project and participate in an open and constructive dialogue with officials. This collaboration reaffirms our shared commitment to advancing the project safely, responsibly, and successfully. Argent LNG’s investment will expand the Port’s capabilities, create meaningful opportunities for our community, and strengthen our position in the global LNG marketplace.”The flagship Argent LNG terminal will deliver 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG at full capacity. The project is supported by a 900-acre site under a 90-year lease at Port Fourchon, providing direct access to abundant low-nitrogen feed gas pipelines and uncongested deepwater shipping lanes. Argent LNG is planning to enter the FERC pre-filing process and is being developed in partnership with industry leaders including Baker Hughes, Honeywell UOP, ABB, and GTT.About Greater Lafourche Port Commission The Greater Lafourche Port Commission is dedicated to the economic development of Port Fourchon and the surrounding region. The Commission strives to provide exceptional service and infrastructure to support the needs of the energy industry and enhance the local economy. ( https://portfourchon.com About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a next-generation LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, designed to deliver 25 MTPA of clean, reliable energy to global markets. With its modular design, strategic Gulf Coast location, and partnerships with leading technology providers, Argent LNG is positioned to become one of the most efficient and competitive LNG exporters in the world by the end of the decade. www.argentlng.com

