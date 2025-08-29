Clinical Psychologist and Author Dr. Ann Schiebert Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does one live a happy life? That is certainly an age-old question. Many of us struggle with anxiety, depression, trauma, grief and generational trauma, which is a perfect mixture of the elements that lead to unhappiness. It is important to remember that you weren’t born unhappy, you learned it. Pills don’t usually “cure” unhappiness, worry, depression, reasons for addiction or trauma. What to do? Focus on new approaches to brain and emotional health while healing your mind, body, and spirit. Cease talking negatively to yourself and reach out for support from experts who can help you delete the cruel ways in which you talk to yourself. Educate yourself so you can put your challenges in perspective.

Dr. Ann Schiebert is a highly accomplished Clinical Psychologist. She spent over twenty years working in the emergency department and the mental health department of one of America’s well-known HMOs. She also hosted a radio program called Dr. Ann’s Relationship Radio. If you go to her website (DrAnnSchiebert.com) you can listen to her programs which covered a myriad of topics.

Dr. Ann offers a customized and comprehensive approach to treating her clients. By integrating a blend of therapies such as Brain Spotting, Cognitive Processing Therapy and Internal Family Systems she has had great success in treating trauma, addiction, relationship challenges, anxiety, phobias. You can find her publications on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble, and look for the publication of her latest book “The Bitch in the Back” which is about negative self-talk, how we learn to demean ourselves, and how to bury the “Bitch.”

David Grand, Ph.D., created Brainspotting in 2003 as an advancement from his work with Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. He discovered that specific spots in a person's visual field could be used to access and process trauma and other emotionally charged experiences, leading to the development of the Brainspotting method. Research indicated that Brainspotting was the most beneficial treatment for those involved in the Sandy Hook debacle.

Cognitive Processing Therapy was created by the United States Military. It has been researched multiple times regarding its success in treating trauma. Dr. Schiebert created groups to address trauma in the HMO where she worked before she retired. Exit interviews indicated great success in diminishing the power of trauma triggers and in assisting trauma survivors in finding freedom from their traumatic experiences.

Internal Family Systems is a treatment that addresses the “family” of subpersonalities within you. This modality helps integrate each part of us into a whole.

While none of these treatments are magic, through her years of experience, Dr. Schiebert has become adept at integrating various treatments that have helped her clients. Whatever leads to feelings of not being good enough, thoughts of blame and shame, feelings of fear, there is help for you. What would it be like to be free from the prison you are in? Dr. Schiebert has been the catalyst for many healings from the bondage of self. Healing allows those who engage in becoming their authentic self – the vibrant, creative, free spirit they were born to be – freedom from suffering.

Close Up Radio Recently Featured Dr. Ann Schiebert in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday August 25th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-clinical-psychologist-and/id1785721253?i=1000723587009

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-clinical-psychologist-290824318/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/64dcScga1Rl0ApirJYLiiZ

