Stord Launches Collective with Industry Leaders To Help Brands Save Money and Accelerate Growth

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a commerce-enablement leader providing high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for leading brands, today announced a new ecosystem of partners called Stord Collective . This initiative brings together over a dozen leading ecommerce solutions providing Stord customers unparalleled access to critical services with improved economies of scale.Since the early 90s, brands have leveraged the internet to reach a wider audience but have been hamstrung due to antiquated systems geared towards servicing big box retail operations. Over the ensuing decades, many services sprung up to offer a different approach, however this left brands with a hodgepodge of disconnected and conflicting fulfillment providers, technology solutions, and strategies.During that same period, customer expectations and global trade complexity have dramatically increased. Regardless of size or maturity, all e-commerce brands are expected to have rapid fulfillment times, automatic communications, seamless and transparent processing of local and international taxes, total control of inventory, effective and scalable growth channels, easy support tools, seamless and self-service returns, and so much more. And all of this needs to be completely integrated and easily accessible to potential customers at the point of purchase.The confluence of these forces have pushed brands to the breaking point, stressing them with massive complications of disparate tools and costly providers.Since 2015, Stord has been focused on building an integrated tech-first approach to fulfillment and commerce enablement. With over 20+ fulfillment nodes across the globe powered by a proprietary AI-enhanced suite of software offerings across warehouses, order management, inventory planning, delivery tracking and notifications, parcel optimization, estimated delivery dates, and more, Stord now powers nearly $10 billion of annual commerce for the world’s leading brands. Throughout that decade of growth, Stord has formed lasting relationships with market-leading service providers and e-commerce software that have unlocked significant savings, ease of integration, and revenue growth for Stord customers. The Stord Collective builds upon these relationships with market-leading discounts and an easy interface showcasing pre-filtered, best-in-class solutions so that brands can simply select, save, and grow.“Stord Collective is an extension of our customer obsession,” said Alex Kent, Stord’s Director of Partnerships and Strategy. “By bringing together partners and providers that we have seen deliver true value in the e-commerce space, we are able to substantially benefit our customers with reliable and vetted solutions to their needs.”At launch, Stord Collective features dozens of partners including best-in-class companies like Parabola, Superfiliate, Frate Returns, Wayflyer, Taxually, OmniFold, and many others. This network unlocks turnkey access and market-leading pricing across many crucial services like reverse logistics, AI tooling, site optimization, inventory and growth financing, productivity, and so much more while also improving the overall economies of scale.“We are thrilled to join the Stord Collective and provide Stord's customers with a streamlined way to access the capital they need to grow their businesses,” said Sean O'Toole, Head of Global Partnerships at Wayflyer. “This partnership will empower e-commerce brands to overcome challenges and move with the speed and agility required in today's market.”In order to participate, partnering SaaS companies, vendors and strategists are required to meet an extremely high bar of excellence, offer market-leading pricing offers, and showcase sustained evidence of their capabilities. These providers will only maintain their participation in Stord Collective through continued examples of performance.“Stord is solving real problems for operators, and being part of the Collective means we get to be on the front lines of that transformation. It's exciting to work with a team that truly understands how complex this work is—and is building something that makes it simpler every day,” said Brandon Penn, Chief Marketing Officer, Parabola.Stord Collective is a deeper commitment with a centralized goal to help brands reduce costs, increase revenues, and accelerate e-commerce growth. The benefits of Stord Collective are only available to Stord customers."We are very excited to be part of the Stord Collective. This inaugural launch enables brands to easily find and select partners to profitably accelerate their growth,” said Ishaan Nerurkar, CEO of Omnifold. “Omnifold is proud to be a vital demand forecasting and inventory optimization partner for the Stord Collective."“Stord is unwavering in its commitment to being The Consumer Experience Company. In order to achieve that, we want to ensure that our customers have direct access to the very best providers in the industry. For our customers, this means quicker and more dependable performances on every order, every time, regardless of their specific industry, size or vertical. Stord Collective seeks to solve the pain of uncertainty in finding the right provider and create greater trust and results for our customers,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.About StordStord is The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through post-delivery by providing comprehensive commerce-enablement across high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands. Stord manages nearly $10 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. Stord is leveling the playing field for all brands to deliver the best consumer experience at scale.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive sustained customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, True Classic, Native, Seed Health, quip, goodr, Sundays for Dogs, and more trust Stord to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences on every order. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Strike Capital, Baillie Gifford, and Salesforce Ventures.

