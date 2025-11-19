Stord Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America for Third Time

Stord logo

E-commerce fulfillment and technology provider achieves 425% revenue growth as brands prioritize operational excellence to compete with retail giants

Being named to the Technology Fast 500 for the third time confirms that consumer experiences power commerce growth” — Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through delivery and returns for today's leading brands, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. This marks the third time Stord has been recognized on the prestigious list.Stord's 425% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024 reflects a transformation in how e-commerce brands approach their operations. As consumer expectations continue to rise and competition intensifies, brands are moving away from piecing together disparate third-party logistics providers, carriers, and software systems. Instead, they're embracing integrated platforms that unify technology with physical fulfillment to deliver the speed, reliability, and transparency customers now demand.The recognition underscores Stord's position as a technology leader in the e-commerce industry. While traditional fulfillment providers treat software as an afterthought, Stord has built proprietary technology from the ground up, including order management systems, warehouse management systems, and intelligent routing algorithms, that give brands real-time visibility and control across their entire supply chain."Being named to the Technology Fast 500 for the third time confirms that consumer experiences power commerce growth," said Sean Henry, CEO and Co-founder of Stord. "The brands winning in e-commerce today understand that to grow they need to provide every customer with exemplary experiences across the entire pre-purchase through post-delivery journey. And the only way to effectively achieve that at scale is through a true integration of commerce enablement technology and physical fulfillment. When these work cohesively, brands are able to boost loyalty and grow regardless of market disruptions. That's the future of e-commerce, and the adoption of this approach by our customers is driving our consistent momentum."Stord's proprietary technology stack provides brands with end-to-end orchestration from the moment a customer clicks 'buy' through final delivery and returns. This unified approach enables brands to increase cart conversion through accurate delivery promises, reduce shipping costs through intelligent carrier selection, and improve customer lifetime value through reliable execution, all within a single integrated platform."We're honored by this recognition," said Jacob Boudreau, CTO and Co-founder of Stord. "This growth reflects the work our team has put into building technology that solves the problems brands face every day. The vertical integration of operator-built software with physical logistics capabilities delivers the kind of real-time orchestration and intelligent decision-making that brands need to out-compete at scale and delight consumers."Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies have adopted Stord's commerce enablement platform to gain the operational capabilities and technological sophistication previously available only to retail giants, while maintaining the flexibility and speed required for growth.About StordStord is The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through post-delivery by providing comprehensive commerce-enablement across high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands. Stord manages nearly $10 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. Stord is leveling the playing field for all brands to deliver the best consumer experience at scale.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive sustained customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, True Classic, Native, Seed Health, quip, goodr, Sundays for Dogs, and more trust Stord to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences on every order. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Strike Capital, Baillie Gifford, and Salesforce Ventures.

