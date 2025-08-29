Noted Chess Advocate and Author James Eade Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this Summer James Eade met with Close up hosts to talk about his life passions—one of which is chess, and the other is facing life calmly as a person in recovery. James has a truly inspirational story; that of a man who once struggled with alcoholism and chooses not to any longer. He talks often about how he discovered his own solution to addiction, which might not be the traditional path, but is one that teaches us to vibrate on a higher and healthier level. James reaches out to others in recovery though his books and a digital channel knowns as AIRU.TV. AIRU stands for Addicts In Recovery United, and he believes reaching out to others is an essential part of finding our way.

“Most people think they are alone in their addiction but soon discover they are not. We need our time together. We addicts will laugh at things we did in the past that might horrify others.”

Among his noted ventures, Mr. Eade hosts a podcast and authored Freedom: Your Path to Recovery in 2023--a guidebook that serves as a means of inspiration for others with addiction pursuing recovery. Mr. Eade believes isolation is actually part of the addiction disease. In this extended series, he is going to revisit the books he has written about recovery and the topic of addiction that he spoke about on previous podcasts He will look at some of the chapter headings from his book Freedom. This book is part autobiography and part a guide for people to realize what happened in the past and that they are free to make new and different choices in their life and future. The power of choice is very central to his thinking.

Mr. Eade also believes there is no shame in addition, and he holds his head high. That again, is a key topic of his writing. He hopes that listeners to this extended podcast series will follow through by ordering his books or watching his podcasts on AIRU.TV.TM.

He stresses that AIRUTV was designed to help addicts find the programs and communities that will help them to recover. There is no single way to do it, but the people need help, and he aims to provide it. In 2025, he has done 4 installments, most of them covering multiple topics. One was called Change Our Mind and another Calm Down. In one of them, Mr. Eade says that recovery follows addiction, and it is an ongoing process, one that is never done. So, there is no such thing as being an addict today but not tomorrow or being in recovery yesterday but not today.

James Eade leads an enviable life today. He travels for business, speaking engagements, and pleasure. He has a solid and supportive marriage. He is also the administrator of The Eade Foundation, an organization he founded in honor of his father, who first taught him to play chess. He later became a master player and authored two books about chess.’

The Eade Foundation helps endow chess clubs and brings chess to underprivileged youth. He believes learning to play, and to understand the game’s notation, are a wonderful path to greater mental and emotional health. Delayed gratification, critical thinking, improved socialization, and winning and losing graciously are a few of the vital lessons he says are learned at the chess table. This again, is a topic Mr. Eade touched on before that will be revisited in his extended series.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured James Eade in a four-part podcast series with Jim Masters on Monday August 25th at 12pm Eastern and Monday September 8th at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday September 15th at 12pm Eastern and Monday September 22nd at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-noted-chess-advocate/id1785721253?i=1000723586439

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-290824320/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2wsYVBphwcBNIpUxKgjlDr

For more information about James Eade and his passions, visit www.airu.tv or www.eadefoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.