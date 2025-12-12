Tech Leader and Podcast Host Kenneth Johnson Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Johnson, Director and Solution Engineering Manager at Microsoft, brings a wealth of real-world experience, from military service to tech leadership, to the ongoing conversation about safety, security, and digital growth in today’s connected world. Through his perspectives and his “Secured with Dr. KJ” podcast, Johnson highlights that at the core of technological progress lies a simple truth: education and transparency are essential for everyone, from digital natives to the tech-wary.

With over a decade in the United States Air Force, Johnson sharpened his skills first as a jet engine mechanic on F-15s, F-16s, and A-10s, and later as a technologist bridging the worlds of defense, commercial banking, telecom, and enterprise technology. His journey has instilled a deep commitment to lifelong learning and the conviction that every individual and organization must proactively adapt to ongoing digital transformation.

Practical Advice from Decades on the Front Lines

“Education is everything,” Johnson emphasizes. “Whether you’re fixing a jet engine or learning to use a smartphone, you can’t skip the basics. The same principle applies to navigating AI and the internet safely.”

Johnson’s practical approach to digital safety is rooted in everyday experience. He recounts teaching his 77-year-old mother to use her iPhone for the first time and guiding his daughter through the potential pitfalls of social media as a pre-teen. “When my daughter asked for a Facebook account at age 11, I had her research the security implications and present her findings. Those early lessons prepared her to make smarter choices on line as an adult,” Johnson states.

Security Is Everyone’s Responsibility

As AI technology continues to shape the digital landscape, Johnson is quick to remind audiences that security isn’t just a “big tech” issue. “Security is not a Kenneth Johnson or Joe Blow problem—it’s everybody’s problem. No single person or company can solve it all. We have to leverage collective knowledge and best practices across industries, whether in healthcare, manufacturing, or finance,” he explains.

Johnson emphasizes that regulatory frameworks like PCI-DSS and SOX are essential but not foolproof, urging individuals to be vigilant about where and how they share sensitive information. He advocates for using credit cards on line over debit cards for added fraud protection and encourages a healthy skepticism of “too good to be true” digital offers. “If it doesn’t look right, feel right, or smell right, it just isn’t right,” he quips.

AI is a Tool, Not Threat

With the rapid adoption of AI, Johnson is a strong proponent of responsible use and continuous learning. Drawing from Microsoft’s internal practices, secure by default, secure by design, and secure in operations, he underscores the importance of fairness and transparency in building AI systems. “AI is here to enhance our lives, not replace thoughtful decision-making. Human judgment remains essential, especially as AI models can hallucinate or pull in incorrect data,” he notes.

Johnson encourages users to approach AI with curiosity but also with a healthy dose of skepticism. “The quality of AI’s output is only as good as the data it’s trained on. Prompt engineering and fact-checking are non-negotiable. At the end of the day, you have to ask questions and verify,” he emphasizes.

Resources for Lifelong Digital Learning

For those looking to build their digital skills, Johnson points to resources like YouTube, LinkedIn Learning, and industry podcasts, including his own, “Secured with Dr. KJ.” The podcast, born from Johnson’s drive to encourage his team’s growth and improve his own public speaking, has grown into a respected platform for IT professionals, security practitioners, and business leaders to discuss everything from cybersecurity best practices to leadership lessons.

Listeners can find “Secured with Dr. KJ” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and on Acast at acast.com/secured-with-dr-kj. Dr. Johnson also welcomes connections on LinkedIn.

About Kenneth Johnson, PhD, CISSP

Kenneth Johnson’s career has spanned military service, public sector defense contracting, and leadership roles in commercial technology. As Director and Solution Engineering Manager at Microsoft, he leads teams focused on security, innovation, and growth. Johnson is committed to sharing knowledge and building a collaborative approach to digital safety for individuals and organizations alike.

“When it comes to technology and AI, we all have to make choices about what to share, how to learn, and how to help others. Growth happens when we ask questions and trust the process together,” Johnson concludes.

Close Up Radio featured tech leader Kenneth Johnson, PhD, CISSP, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday December 8th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-tech-leader-and-podcast/id1785721253?i=1000740416309

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-tech-leader-311691217/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1diA2ZJDQ4sOt3wkNpZG2Q

For more information about Kenneth Johnson, PhD, CISSP, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennethjohnson2324/ and https://theciotimes.com/dr-kenneth-johnson-on-a-mission-to-build-a-safer-digital-world/. To listen to Secured with Dr. KJ, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/secured-with-dr-kj/posts/?feedView=all/

