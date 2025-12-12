Professor and Author of “Discrimination” Kenneth J. Welch Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kenneth Welch brings a unique perspective to the national conversation on discrimination with his newest book, “Discrimination.” Drawing on decades of experience as both an accounting professional and a college educator, Welch delivers practical tools for business leaders and communities alike to help reduce workplace discrimination and encourage fair treatment for all.

Kenneth Welch’s professional journey began in the fast-paced world of accounting, working closely with business owners to analyze financial statements and guide major decisions. It didn’t take long for him to realize that advising was more than just numbers; it was about helping people think, solve problems, and lead with integrity. “When clients asked about expanding or buying new equipment, our job was to help them analyze their options. I was basically teaching, showing them how to think through the consequences and make sound decisions,” explains Welch.

Welch took his talent for teaching from the boardroom to the classroom, spending years instructing accounting courses at local colleges. It was there that a new challenge emerged. “I started noticing that younger generations were having real difficulty thinking outside the box,” he says. “Simple questions, like how many zeros are in a trillion, or classic problem-solving riddles, would trip them up. Most could follow instructions, but they weren’t developing independent reasoning skills.”

According to Welch, this lack of critical thinking is more than a classroom issue; it is a growing concern in the workforce. In today’s digital-first environment, Welch observes that young professionals often rely heavily on technology and quick on line solutions, rather than developing the analytical muscles needed for real-world problem solving. He attributes some of this to modern parenting dynamics and the prevalence of electronic distractions at home. “Parents are busy, kids have access to every gadget, and there’s a real gap when it comes to guiding children to think for themselves,” he explains.

Welch brings these insights into his approach to both business leadership and the fight against discrimination at work. As someone who grew up in a diverse, large family where acceptance was taught by example, he believes that meaningful change happens when workplaces foster honest dialogue and ongoing education, not just compliance with the letter of the law.

In “Discrimination,” Welch provides actionable strategies for business managers and human resources departments to create more inclusive environments. He advocates for regular meetings to discuss current discrimination laws, review updates, and share best practices for managing diverse teams. “HR has a vital role, not only in communicating policies but in making sure everyone understands and respects each other. It’s about working together, keeping the focus on the shared goals of the organization, and reducing unnecessary conflicts,” he notes.

Welch candidly addresses the roots of discrimination, emphasizing that while laws are essential, true progress depends on addressing personal attitudes and biases, which too often, are deeply rooted in upbringing and individual experiences. He suggests that businesses take a proactive approach by combining legal education with open conversations, periodic training, and support systems for those struggling with prejudice.

Welch’s faith and community involvement offer another layer to his perspective. Active in his local Catholic parish, he draws parallels between the values of acceptance in his church community and what he believes is possible in the workplace. “Whether at church picnics or in the office, when people from all backgrounds come together, share their stories, and break bread, it creates genuine understanding,” he reflects.

“Discrimination” explores case studies, real-life scenarios, and Welch’s own experiences to illustrate how managers can reduce friction and help every employee feel valued. He rejects the notion that one-size-fits-all solutions can erase discrimination, acknowledging that it is an ongoing challenge affected by culture, economics, and personal histories. However, he maintains that steady effort through education, honest conversation, and a commitment to fairness can make a significant difference.

“Ultimately, it’s not just about following rules. It’s about treating each other decently and remembering why we’re all there in the first place—to work together and make the organization successful. When you build that kind of teamwork and respect, everyone wins,” Welch says.

With “Discrimination,” Kenneth Welch offers both a thoughtful reflection and a practical handbook for leaders, educators, and anyone interested in building a fairer workplace. Readers will find wisdom drawn from a lifetime of helping others think sharper, act justly, and bridge divides that too often hold organizations and communities back.

About Kenneth Welch

Kenneth Welch is an author, educator, and business advisor with decades of experience in accounting and higher education. His work focuses on practical strategies for solving real-world problems, with a special emphasis on fairness and thoughtful leadership in today’s workplaces.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kenneth J. Welch, PhD, CPA, professor and author of “Discrimination” in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday December 8th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-professor-and-author/id1785721253?i=1000740420437

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-professor-and-311696626/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2t5njoqmUSR2AfrL9rtUBr

For more information about Kenneth J. Welch, PhD, CPA, or “Discrimination,” please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/868412-discrimination/

