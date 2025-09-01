Sensos Redefines Pharmaceutical Logistics with World’s First GDP-Validated Smart Label

Introducing the First GDP-Compliant Cellular Smart Label The world's most advanced tracking label

The first fully GDP-compliant cellular smart Label replaces outdated data loggers with a validated solution to ensure compliance

This launch is more than a product milestone; it’s a strategic enabler for pharmaceutical companies seeking to win high-value, compliance-critical contracts.” — Meira Diskin, VP of Quality at Sensos

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensos, the global innovator in cold chain visibility, today launched 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗚𝗗𝗣-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗟𝗮𝗯𝗲𝗹. Disposable, real-time, and audit-ready, the Sensos Label replaces outdated data loggers with a validated solution that ensures compliance from the first mile to the last.As outlined in its newly released white paper, Beyond the Data Logger : The Role of GDP-Compliant Cellular Smart Labels in Pharma Logistics, Sensos’ solution addresses the growing regulatory and operational demands of the pharmaceutical supply chain with a 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗽𝗹𝘂𝗴-𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀.“𝘗𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭-𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵-𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯,” said Aviv Castro, CEO of Sensos. “𝘞𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘎𝘋𝘗-𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘴𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝘓𝘢𝘣𝘦𝘭, 𝘚𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘰𝘴 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘧𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵—𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥, 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘵-𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺.”𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆.The Sensos smart Label is the first of its kind: a 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿-𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 that offers real-time visibility into temperature, humidity, shock, and light exposure, with immediate alerts and full audit trails.Unlike traditional data loggers that require manual activation, data downloads, and retrospective reporting, the Sensos Label is 𝗽𝗿𝗲-𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗚𝗗𝗣-𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱, and deploys instantly - just apply and ship.𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗚𝗗𝗣 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀Backed by a full 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 (𝗩𝗠𝗣), Sensos has rigorously validated its Smart Label system—including hardware, firmware, APIs, and cloud services—against 𝗘𝗨 𝗚𝗗𝗣 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀, 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗣𝟱, 𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟭𝟳𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗔+ 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀.Key components of the validation package include:𝟭. 𝗜𝗤/𝗢𝗤/𝗣𝗤 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗰𝗼𝗹𝘀 protocols verifying performance in real-world conditions𝟮. 𝗜𝗺𝗺𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 and 21 CFR Part 11–aligned electronic records𝟯. 𝗜𝗦𝗢 𝟭𝟳𝟬𝟮𝟱–𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝟰. 𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗔 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 to ensure lifecycle compliance𝟱. 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, API integrity, and end-to-end traceabilityThis comprehensive framework allows pharmaceutical companies to confidently deploy Sensos devices across the globe, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗼 𝗴𝗮𝗽𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 and full audit support.𝗔 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲-𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗚𝗗𝗣-𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀Cold chain failures cost the industry billions annually. With the Sensos smart Label, pharmaceutical and biotech companies can now:𝟭. 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 during shipment—not just after𝟮. 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 for GDP inspections and partner audits𝟯. 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 with disposable, single-use devices𝟰. 𝗠𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 without the need for retroactive validation“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯𝘦—𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩-𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘦, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦-𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴,” added Meira Diskin, VP of Quality at Sensos.𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗗𝗣 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗼To receive the GDP Validation Pack or book a product demonstration, visit https://sensos.io/contact-us 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝘀Sensos is a leader in AI-driven supply chain management solutions, combining smart sensors, predictive analytics, and cutting-edge technology to streamline logistics operations. Sensos solutions are trusted by industries such as aviation, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, and high-value goods, delivering unparalleled efficiency and insight across global supply chains.

