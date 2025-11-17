Sensos and Airpharm Partner to Revolutionize Pharma Logistics with AIoT Supply Chain System of Action

The world's most advanced tracking label: Gain continuous, item-level control over every shipment - from warehouse to delivery - ensuring quality, compliance, and speed at scale. Sensos and Airpharm are setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical logistics, where connected intelligence drives flawless execution from end to end.

Airpharm adopts Sensos’ AIoT System of Action to enable real-time, compliant, and autonomous pharma logistics from warehouse to delivery.

Airpharm is one of the most trusted names in pharma logistics. Our partnership reflects a shared belief that execution - not just visibility - defines the modern supply chain.” — Aviv Castro, CEO of Sensos

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensos, the pioneer of the AIoT Supply Chain System of Action, today announces a strategic partnership with Airpharm Pharma Logistics, a European leader in pharmaceutical logistics and temperature-controlled transport.The collaboration will empower Airpharm to transform its logistics operations through Sensos’ AIoT system - unifying real-time sensing, automation, and execution intelligence to deliver unmatched performance and reliability in pharmaceutical distribution.By integrating Sensos’ connected sensors, advanced data infrastructure, and intelligent automation, Airpharm will gain continuous, item-level control over every shipment - from warehouse to delivery - ensuring quality, compliance, and speed at scale.“Airpharm is one of the most trusted names in pharma logistics,” said Aviv Castro, CEO of Sensos. “Our partnership reflects a shared belief that execution - not just visibility - defines the modern supply chain.With Sensos’ AIoT Supply Chain System of Action, Airpharm will be able to:• Execute logistics decisions autonomously, reducing manual intervention and operational latency.• Ensure full compliance and auditability, powered by real-time data and digital traceability.• Prevent losses and temperature excursions through predictive monitoring and automated response mechanisms.• Accelerate delivery performance with AIoT-driven coordination across modes and partners.“Integrating Sensos’ AIoT system complements our strategy of being a reference in offering innovative logistics solutions and enhances our ability to deliver safe, efficient, and fully compliant logistics solutions for our pharma customers,” said Manuel Mendizabal, CEO of Airpharm. “This partnership aligns perfectly with Airpharm’s vision of technology-led operational excellence.”Together, Sensos and Airpharm are setting a new benchmark for pharmaceutical logistics, where connected intelligence drives flawless execution from end to end.About Airpharm Pharma LogisticsAirpharm is a leader in pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech logistics, offering GMP-compliant warehousing, high expertise in temperature controlled distribution, and value-added services. With more than 40 years of experience and a global network, Airpharm ensures the integrity and reliability of sensitive products throughout the supply chain.About SensosSensos is transforming global supply chain operations through its AIoT Supply Chain System of Action, combining advanced sensor technology, connectivity, and real-time intelligence. Sensos empowers companies to move beyond visibility toward true execution excellence: optimizing performance, preventing disruptions, and ensuring every shipment arrives exactly as intended.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.