MaiaLearning Launches New AI Features for College and Career Readiness

Maia has introduced new AI tools designed to simplify and personalize the college and career planning process for students, teachers, and counselors.

These new AI features are designed to give students a more personalized, thoughtful experience, and give teachers and counselors the powerful tools they need.” — Satish Mirle, CEO

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaiaLearning , a leader in college and career readiness solutions, today announced a suite of new artificial intelligence features designed to give students and educators smarter, more personalized planning tools. The new Machine Learning and AI capabilities bring efficiency, clarity, and data-driven guidance to one of the most important journeys in a student’s life: the path from high school to higher education and beyond.With these enhancements, MaiaLearning continues its mission to provide counselors the tools they need to guide students towards thriving futures. Built on trusted data sources and guided by an ethical framework, Maia’s Machine Learning and AI serve as a resource for counselors, teachers, and students.Among the highlights is Smarter Student Planning, which delivers personalized course, resource, and skill-building recommendations aligned with each student’s career goals. For example, a student interested in biomedical engineering might be prompted to take specific science electives and connect with relevant extracurricular opportunities to strengthen their profile.The new Conversational College Search improves the student experience of identifying their best-fit colleges. Through a natural-language interface, a student might ask, “Show me colleges with strong computer science programs in warm climates,” and instantly receive a curated list that matches both academic and lifestyle priorities. These tailored recommendations are based on data from a wide range of respected sources, including Peterson’s, IPEDS, College Scorecard, U.S. News Rankings, QS Rankings, NCAA, FIRE, and Opportunity Atlas. By incorporating student preferences such as GPA, test scores, affordability, academic interests, location, and even weather, Maia generates a ranked list of colleges. It also explains acceptance rates, likely/target/reach categories, salary outcomes by major, diversity measures, and more.With MaiaChances, students gain detailed insights into their likelihood of admission at various colleges. The tool draws on more than a million anonymized admissions records, considering multiple factors such as GPA, course rigor, standardized test scores, application plan type (Early Decision, Early Action, Regular Decision, etc.), and program choice. For instance, a student might discover that applying Early Decision to one selective university significantly boosts their chances, but also shifts the balance of their Regular Decision options, leading to valuable discussions with counselors about priorities and trade-offs.The platform introduces two new features to assist educators: Instant Essay Review and AI-Powered teacher recommendations. The instant essay review gives students immediate feedback on drafts of personal statements, evaluating form, style, structure, and thematic coherence. Essays receive a quality score, and schools can set thresholds to decide when a piece is ready for counselor input. AI-Powered Teacher Recommendations generate draft recommendation letters using student-provided information - such as brag sheets, academic history, extracurriculars, and personal reflections. This saves hours of work while maintaining teacher ownership.“Artificial intelligence has significant potential in education when used responsibly,” said Satish Mirle, CEO. “At Maia, we believe it should enhance, not replace, the wisdom and expertise of educators. These new Machine Learning and AI features are designed to give students a more personalized, thoughtful experience, and give teachers and counselors the powerful tools they need.”The new Machine Learning and AI-powered tools are available now to schools using the MaiaLearning platform. By combining advanced technology with a steadfast commitment to ethical practice, MaiaLearning continues to lead the way in helping students explore, plan, and achieve their brightest futures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.