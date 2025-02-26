MaiaLearning Unveils Illinois-Ready CCRI Dashboard for Efficient State Reporting

MaiaLearning launches the Illinois CCRI Dashboard, helping districts easily track and report career readiness metrics per state requirements.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaiaLearning, a leading innovator in education technology, announces the launch of its Illinois CCRI (College and Career Readiness Indicators) Dashboard, designed to meet the Illinois State Reporting Requirements with precision and ease. Built to match the state's specific reporting standards, this innovative means Illinois school districts can easily track and report career readiness metrics alongside academic data—directly in line with state-mandated requirements.A Comprehensive Solution for Career Readiness TrackingTracking career readiness has been a challenge for Illinois school districts, as state-mandated indicators extend beyond traditional academic metrics. MaiaLearning bridges this gap by enabling schools to capture, manage, and report career readiness data through experiences and micro-credentials. This approach ensures districts can track students’ progress toward readiness while offering visibility into the metrics that matter most.Schools and Districts can add existing information from their Student Information Systems (SIS), allowing them to consolidate academic data and career readiness indicators into one streamlined dashboard. Unlike generic reporting tools provided by other ed-tech companies, the CCRI Dashboard is specifically tailored to Illinois requirements, ensuring districts can generate reports ready for submission to the State.Key Features of the CCRI Dashboard Include:A CCRI Dashboard with filtering provides a real-time overview of student progress across career readiness metrics and offers detailed breakdowns by class, caseload, or specific indicators.Designed to align with Illinois state-defined career readiness requirements, the dashboard is highly configurable to meet district priorities, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and strict compliance with state guidelines. This flexibility allows districts to define how individual indicators are tracked and fulfilled.Schools can also send targeted messages and notifications based on specific readiness metrics, keeping students informed and engaged. Students and parents can easily monitor progress toward career readiness, promoting transparency and accountability.Additionally, districts can streamline reporting with scheduled exports and email delivery for state submissions, ensuring efficient and accurate data management.PaCE Framework IntegrationIn addition to CCRI tracking, the MaiaLearning platform supports Illinois' PaCE (Postsecondary and Career Expectations) framework, helping districts track PaCE requirements. With tools like assignment tagging and filtered trackers, educators can easily identify which assigned student activities meet the state's PaCE expectations."Illinois districts have been asking for a solution that simplifies the complex process of tracking and reporting career readiness," said Satish Mirle, CEO of MaiaLearning. "Our CCRI Dashboard is built specifically to address the needs of Illinois, eliminating the burden of manual tracking allowing schools to focus on what matters most—preparing students for success in college and their careers."A Trusted Partner for Illinois SchoolsWith extensive experience supporting schools across multiple states, MaiaLearning continues to lead the way in providing education technology solutions tailored to unique state requirements. The Illinois CCRI Dashboard builds on this foundation, offering districts a powerful, reliable tool to meet state expectations with confidence.

