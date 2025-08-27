Clean Air Technologies Offers Free Consultations on Mold Prevention and Allergy Control for Northern New Jersey

Clean Air Technologies Meet Clean Air Technologies Team

The initiative empowers homeowners and businesses with expert guidance to create healthier, allergy-reducing indoor environments

Everyone deserves clean air at home and work. This initiative helps people spot indoor air risks early so the community can act smart and protect families and employees.” — Matt Gorbacz, President, Clean Air Technologies

OAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Air Technologies , a trusted provider of indoor air quality services since 1996, has launched a new public outreach initiative offering free consultations air quality assessments for mold prevention and allergy control.. This program is aimed at helping residents and business owners in Northern New Jersey take informed, proactive steps to maintain healthier indoor environments.Mold, dust, and airborne allergens can build up over time in homes, offices, and large facilities, often going unnoticed until health symptoms arise. According to the EPA, indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. By offering this no-cost consultation service, Clean Air Technologies is giving community members direct access to professional insight, without requiring an upfront service commitment.What the Free Consultation Includes-Visual or virtual assessments of potential mold-prone areas including vents and ductwork-Expert evaluation of air circulation, humidity levels, and allergen hotspots-Preventive recommendations based on best practices in air quality management-Guidance on filter replacement, HVAC maintenance, and UV lamp applications to reduce microbial growth-Personalized next steps that homeowners or property managers can take immediately or plan forMold and Allergy Risk Is Often HiddenDamp or poorly ventilated interiors can become breeding grounds for mold and mildew. These issues can trigger respiratory problems, fatigue, eye irritation, and long-term immune complications, especially in children, seniors, and those with asthma or seasonal allergies. Clean Air Technologies emphasizes that identifying and correcting air quality issues early reduces both health risks and long-term remediation costs.Who Can BenefitThe free consultation program is available to both residential and commercial property owners across Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Essex, Sussex, and surrounding counties. Clean Air Technologies works with single-family homes, apartment complexes, medical facilities, schools, and offices. Appointments can be scheduled by phone or email and consultations are typically completed in less than 30 minutes.About Clean Air TechnologiesClean Air Technologies was founded in 1996 and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. The company specializes in air duct cleaning, dryer vent maintenance, HVAC inspections , UV lamp installations, and indoor air quality assessments. Operating from Oak Ridge and Butler, New Jersey, Clean Air Technologies serves homeowners and commercial clients throughout Northern New Jersey. Led by owner and president Matt Gorbacz, the company is recognized for its technical expertise, ethical service, and deep-rooted commitment to cleaner, safer indoor air.

