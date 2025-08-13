Clean Air Technologies to Deliver Targeted Air-Quality Assessments for New Jersey Schools and Senior Centers

Clean Air Technologies Service Van Clean Air Technologies

The company brings professional air analysis services to protect vulnerable populations—students and seniors—by ensuring safe, healthy indoor environments.

Ensuring clean, breathable air for our most vulnerable communities—students and seniors—is both a responsibility and a privilege,” — Matt Gorbacz, President of Clean Air Technologies.

OAK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Air Technologies , a trusted provider of indoor air quality solutions since 1996, has expanded its services to include in-depth air-quality assessments and consultations for schools and senior care centers. Harsh indoor pollutants—especially in facilities with high occupancy and vulnerable individuals—can significantly affect health, concentration, and overall well-being.Why Schools and Senior Centers Need Expert Air Insights?The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) highlights that indoor air may contain 2 to 5 times more pollutants than outdoor air, particularly in institutional settings where ventilation systems are under constant use. Prolonged exposure can lead to increased asthma episodes in children and respiratory complications in seniors.Clean Air Technologies offers structured assessments—including particle counting, pollutant source identification, airflow measurement, and comprehensive reporting—to enable facilities to make informed, health-focused decisions. These services equip administrators with actionable insights to enhance ventilation, reduce allergens, and improve occupant safety.Built for Seamless CollaborationThe company’s new program streamlines coordination with facility managers and school administrators, tailoring evaluations to each site's unique layout and occupancy schedule. Whether it’s a school closing for summer or a senior center's busiest hours, Clean Air Technologies ensures minimum disruption with flexible scheduling and clear next-step recommendations for HVAC maintenance or air filter updates.“We customize our approach for each facility,” added Gorbacz. “From identifying mold or VOC hot spots in a classroom to optimized ventilation strategies in a senior lounge—we deliver clarity, confidence, and safer air.”Strengthening Health Through Informed ActionBy merging professional technology with knowledgeable consulting, Clean Air Technologies helps protect student performance, reduce absenteeism, and preserve seniors’ respiratory health. Offering both in-depth assessments and practical guidance, the company opens a direct pathway to cleaner, safer environments for those who need it most.About Clean Air TechnologiesEstablished in 1996 and BBB-accredited with an A+ rating, Clean Air Technologies provides expert indoor air quality assessments, air duct and vent cleaning, dryer vent safety services , and HVAC sanitation. With offices in Oak Ridge and Butler, the company supports residential, commercial, educational, and institutional clients across Northern New Jersey. Under Matt Gorbacz’s leadership, the company combines technical excellence with community-driven service.

