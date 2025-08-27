Eastern Cape Provincial Government and United Nations sign joint declaration of intent on cooperation, 27 Aug

Eastern Cape Provincial Government and United Nations to sign joint declaration of intent on cooperation

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will on Wednesday, 27 August 2025 host the United Nations Resident Coordinator to South Africa, Nelson Muffuh for the signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Cooperation at the Bhisho Massacre Memorial.

This milestone agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration between the Eastern Cape Provincial Government and the United Nations to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and align UN programmes with provincial priorities. The JDI will focus on critical areas including agriculture and food security, climate change resilience, education, governance, leadership and institutional building, health as well as inclusive economic development.

The ceremony will bring together provincial leadership, members of the Executive Council, senior officials, and UN representatives, marking a new chapter of international partnership in tackling unemployment, inequality, and poverty in the province.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the signing ceremony as follows:

Venue: Bhisho Massacre Memorial Bhisho

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 14h00

