Minister Patricia de Lille hosts G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Mpumalanga, 12 Sept

On Friday, 12 September 2025, the Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Patricia de Lille, will host the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in the Mpumalanga province. The event will bring Tourism Minister’s together to finalise the action plan that is poised to drive sustainable tourism development among the G20 member countries.

At the first virtual G20 TWG meeting in March 2025, the member countries agreed on four priorities to inform the G20 action plan on tourism development, namely: A People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs; Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development; Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and an Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development.

Throughout the year, the Tourism Working Group (TWG) that is comprised of senior officials, authorities and experts met to exchange knowledge and best practice on the G20 Tourism Priorities. These technical meetings explored and facilitated the development of a G20 Tourism Action Plan that will be deliberated by the Tourism Leaders at the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting on the 12th of September 2025.

Member of the Media are invited to the following events leading up to the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting Minister:

1) Tourism Investment Summit – Western Cape province, South Africa

Date: 09 – 10 September 2025

Time: 07h30 till 17h30

Venue: Investec Cape Town, 14 Dock Rd, Victoria &Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town 8001

About: The inaugural Tourism Investment Summit will convene global leaders, policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders with a view to drive investment and develop a robust investment pipeline for the South Africa’s tourism industry, which in turn aligns with South Africa’s broader economic development goals.

2) Tourism G20 Hackathon Award Ceremony – Mpumalanga province, South Africa

Date: 11 September 2025

Time: 18h30 till 20h30

Venue: Sabi River Sun Resort, R536 Main Sabie Road, Hazyview, 1242 – Mpumalanga province

About: The Department of Tourism initiated the G20 Tourism Hackathon Challenge to drive the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance tourism experiences, and promote sustainability. The G20 Tourism Hackathon afforded youth from various institutions of higher learning a platform to generate innovative solutions to drive inclusive and sustainable tourism growth, and job creation. The award ceremony will recognise the participants and announce the top three innovations that will be presented at the G20 Tourism Minister’s meeting on 12 September 2025.

3) Tourism G20 Ministers’ Meeting - Opening Ceremony – Mpumalanga province, South Africa

Date: 12 September 2025

Time: 09h00 for 10h30

Venue: Nombolo Mdhluli Conference Centre - Skukuza Rest Camp – Mpumalanga province

Media Accreditation:

Members of the media can confirm their attendance to the above listed events no later than 12h00 noon on Thursday 28 August 2025.

Members of the media are required to fill in the form to secure their accreditation. The form must be sent via e-mail to Ms. Sindi Zwane – Department of Tourism (Media Liaison) E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za | Mobile: +27 81 267 4665

