Gauteng Health on renovation at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital Emergency Department

As part of efforts to revitalise public health infrastructure in the province, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) is undergoing renovations. The project which commenced on Monday, 25 August 2025 is expected to be completed by July 2026.

During this period, the public is advised that the ED will be temporarily relocated to the Paediatric Out-Patients Department (POPD) area to ensure continued and uninterrupted emergency services.

Key arrangements during the renovation period include:

The POPD triage area has already been moved to a park home on the hospital grounds to create space for the temporary ED.

Ambulances, emergency drop-offs and walk-ins will be redirected to Gate 1, instead of the usual Gate 3, as the temporary ED is situated closer to this entrance.

Space in the consultation and waiting areas will be limited. To ensure safety and smooth patient flow clients are informed that: Only one caregiver per child will be allowed during consultations. Only one assistant per elderly patient who requires support will be permitted.



The Gauteng Department of Health appeals to families and visitors to cooperate with these temporary measures, which are necessary to reduce congestion and enable healthcare teams to continue providing safe and effective care during the renovation period.

The department appreciate the public’s understanding and support as we work to improve healthcare facilities for better patient care.

