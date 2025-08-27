Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube officially hands over Aliwal North Engineering Campus of Ikhala TVET College, 28 Aug

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, will on Thursday, 28 August 2025, officially hand over the Aliwal North Engineering Campus of Ikhala TVET College in the Eastern Cape.

The handover marks the completion of a R122 million investment by the National Skills Fund (NSF) towards the construction of new lecture halls, administrative blocks, student support facilities, internal roads, and essential infrastructure networks.

The state of the art engineering campus is evident to the Department of Higher Education and Training’s commitment to strengthening the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, with the aim of expanding access to quality skills development opportunities for young people, particularly in rural areas.

The event will be hosted in partntership with Ikhala TVET College, Media, Information and Communication Technologies (MICT) and the Fibre Processing and Manufacturing (FP&M) Sector Education and Training Athoritites (SETAs).

The event will bring together learners, community members, employers, government officials, and sector stakeholders to celebrate this important milestone in the delivery of post-school education and training infrastructure.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Venue: Ikhala TVET College, Aliwal North Engineering Campus, Eastern Cape

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Mnikeni Phakathi

Media Liaison Officer

Office of the Deputy Minister

081 372 5157

Phakathi.MC@Dhet.gov.za

Or

William Somo

National Skills Fund

Public Relations and Communication

083 418 2536

WilliamS@nsf.org.za

