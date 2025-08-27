NYDA warns against misinformation and fraudulent online behaviour

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) is calling on the public, particularly South Africa’s youth, to exercise critical vigilance against the rise of misinformation and fraudulent online schemes through the #SpreadTruthNotHype campaign.

We have noted with serious concern the increasing circulation of false information and misleading content across digital platforms.

Consuming and sharing unverified information not only confuses but can also lead to significant personal and financial harm, undermining the values of truth and integrity that are essential to our democracy.

The rise of fake news and fraudulent online behaviour includes misrepresentation of the services and products of the NYDA.

The NYDA urges everyone to:

Verify information through credible and official sources before sharing it.

Rely on trusted media outlets, government communications, and official NYDA platforms for accurate updates.

Be responsible digital citizens who use social media and online platforms constructively.

Refrain from clicking on links from unverified sources or sending money to any entity claiming to represent the NYDA.

We remind young people that the NYDA is a government agency mandated to provide, facilitate and initiate services for young people, and there is no payment required for any services or products offered by the agency.

The NYDA Grant Programme is designed to provide young entrepreneurs with both financial and non-financial business development support, helping them establish or grow their businesses. The grant programme does not prescribe a once-off amount of R12 500. Instead, the value of the grant depends on the needs of the qualifying entrepreneur.

Through the programme, youth-owned enterprises may also access important non-financial support services such as:

Mentorship

Business consultancy services

Market linkages

Business management training

Youth co-operative development support

The NYDA reiterates that the Grant Programme does not fund certain activities and industries, including gambling, pyramid schemes, loan sharks, and the production or sale of alcohol or tobacco as a primary source of income, among others.

The NYDA remains committed to transparency and open communication with the youth of South Africa. We call on all young people to play their part in fighting misinformation and ensuring that our digital spaces remain safe, truthful, and empowering.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Tabudi Madisha

Manager: Communications

E-mail: Tabudi.Madisha@nyda.gov.za

Ms Buhle Geleba

Specialist: Media and Public Relations

E-mail: Buhle.Geleba@nyda.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA