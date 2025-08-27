South African Police Service hosts 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference in Cape Town, 27 to 29 Aug

The South African Police Service (SAPS), under the leadership of Acting Minister of Police, Prof Firoz Cachalia, together with Deputy Ministers Dr Polly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale, will proudly host the 27th INTERPOL African Regional Conference from 27 to 29 August 2025 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

The conference will be attended by the President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, the Secretary General of INTERPOL, Mr Valdecy Urquiza, the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, and Police Chiefs from INTERPOL member countries amongst other dignitaries.

This high-level gathering will underscore South Africa’s commitment to regional and international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism, and other emerging security threats. It is expected to result in concrete agreements on strengthening regional responses, while also serving as a platform for the exchange of best practices and the deepening of law enforcement partnerships.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this prestigious event:

Date: 27 – 29 August 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

RSVP and Media Accreditation:

Lt Col Amanda van Wyk 067 595 0163

#GovZAUpdates