KwaZulu-Natal Transport on Scholar Transport Programme

KZN Department of Transport rejects the latest silo mentality, leaks and misguided campaign of disinformation characterizing the management of Scholar Transport Programme.

Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House: We are inundated with media queries from members of the media and the public at large. This follows video clips and a media statement issued by Provincial Treasury regarding the overall management of the scholar transport programme.

Importantly, the leaks of correspondence of executive authorities to the media and the framing of questions leave us with a distinct impression that there is a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and to smear the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma.

When he assumed office, the MEC guided his communications personnel to do their work with a high level of respect and professionalism.

He emphasized that all categories of staff must have integrity—do their work with speed and ensure humble service to the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

We make this statement to underline the fact that, based on the above, we always resist the temptation to respond to corridor gossip and political statements. Our focus is on communicating the work of the department.

However, we believe that it will be an abdication of our responsibility not to provide facts in the face of a misguided campaign of misinformation.

We wish to draw the attention of the media and the public at large to the following facts:

The meeting of the Provincial Executive Council mandated the MEC of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma, MEC of Education, Sipho Hlomuka and MEC for Finance Francois Rogers to meet and develop a programme of action regarding the overall management of Scholar Transport—in response to budget cuts. The meeting held on the 5th June 2025 in the provincial legislature and attended by the three MECs was convened and facilitated by MEC of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma. The meeting reflected on economic challenges that have resulted in serious budget cuts for scholar transport. It was agreed that the budget cuts may lead to significant disruptions in education, with the potential for many students to be unable to attend school due to lack of transportation. The meeting further discussed the pending expiry of scholar transport contracts. In his presentation, MEC Duma raised the importance of a strong oversight role over the supply chain management processes in relation to the new contracts. There was also a discussion about the amendments to the scholar transport policy. The media statement released by the Provincial Treasury is therefore selective and based on silo mentality. Critically, the meeting agreed on adopting a uniform approach that informed the presentation before the meeting of the Provincial Executive Council. It was further agreed that the three MECs would collectively embark on community outreach exercise with key stakeholders in the public sector, school governing bodies, leaders of society, organized labour, students’ representatives, and other relevant individuals. This exercise was designed to inform these stakeholders about developments around scholar transport. In particular, point number 6 was endorsed by the Provincial Executive Council. In addition, the Provincial Executive Council mandated the Provincial Communication to convene a meeting of Heads of Communication to develop a Communication Strategy to ensure effective communication of measures adopted to minimize the negative impact of budget cuts on society. The issue of scholar transport featured very strongly in the communication strategy. Based on the communication strategy, on the 22nd July 2025, MEC Duma informed the Portfolio Committee on Transport that the three MECs were mandated by the Provincial Executive Council to embark on a community outreach campaign to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal about challenges around scholar transport and proposed interventions.

Flowing from above, we reject a silo mentality that is now characterizing the overall management of the scholar transport programme.

We further and categorically condemn the leaking of official correspondence between the two executive authorities. This is not only a security breach but also the worst form of unethical conduct due to the fact that MEC Duma has not seen this letter which is the subject of corridor gossip and media queries.

No amount of explanation and spinning will make this conduct acceptable. Those who are involved must be condemned unreservedly.

Finally, for the record, contrary to what is contained in the Provincial Treasury’s media statement, discrepancies associated with the supply chain management process of scholar transport were first raised by MEC Duma.

From the onset, he believed and relied heavily on the checks and balances of SCM processes developed by the 4th Administration with the Provincial Treasury as the custodian. Anything else is intended to mislead and to hog media headlines.

