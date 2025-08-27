ESG & BRANDS FORUM 2025 SOFT LAUNCH CATALYSES MALAYSIA’S DRIVE TOWARDS INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE BRAND LEADERSHIP

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ESG & Brands Forum (“EBF”) 2025, presented by the Brand Creation and Marketing Wing in conjunction with the G100 Brand Leadership Summit, initiated a key stage in Malaysia’s corporate sustainability trajectory with its formal soft launch at the AICB Centre of Excellence – a Green Building Index-certified education hub designed to promote environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation. The event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between EBF and AICB Centre of Excellence, codifying a partnership focused on embedding environmental, social, and governance principles within the fabric of brand practices.This prelude gathered representatives from the private sector, government agencies, and civil society to chart the path for the main Forum. The upcoming EBF is scheduled for Thursday, 25 September 2025, at the AICB Centre of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur. The programme is designed to convene senior decision-makers, subject matter experts, and practitioners, including government and regulatory representatives, to analyse and advance effective strategies for responsible branding. Notably, the event will be officiated by YB Dato’ Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib, Deputy Minister of Economy, whose presence will signal the government’s alignment with sustainable economic and branding practices.Memorandum of Understanding: Deepening Strategic CommitmentsThe Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) signifies a mutual commitment to fortifying strategic collaboration, knowledge transfer, and capacity building for sustainable brand advancement. EBF, together with AICB Centre of Excellence, will work to deliver thought leadership, skills development, and programme innovation, enabling brands in Malaysia and the region to drive value creation with robust ESG (“Environmental, Social and Governance”) integration.The AICB Centre of Excellence, with its Green Building Index certification, embodies EBF’s commitment to sustainability, making it a natural venue for ESG-focused dialogue and learning. ESG-minded organisations are encouraged to leverage this green venue to host impactful programmes that drive the ESG agenda forward.Dato’ Ong Eng Bin, AICB Council Member, commented:“As we embrace sustainability as a central business imperative, this Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms our shared commitment to embedding ESG principles into professional standards and practices for a resilient future. By anchoring this effort at the AICB Centre of Excellence, we are building an ecosystem that empowers organisations to innovate responsibly, strengthen trust, and drive growth with lasting impact.”Advancing Sectoral Relevant DialogueThe soft launch showcased dialogue from sector experts, inaugurated by remarks from Dato’ Ong Eng Bin and furthered through a keynote address delivered by Adjunct Practice Professor Cheah Kok Hoong, President of ESG Association of Malaysia. The announcement of the Forum’s speaker roster and subsequent networking session, spearheaded by Shikha Kedia Bharadwaj, Organising Chairperson EBF 2025, provided critical groundwork for knowledge exchange and agenda-setting for the September event.Adjunct Practice Professor Cheah Kok Hoong stated:“The momentum witnessed at today's soft launch demonstrates the power of collaborative action in shaping Malaysia’s brand leadership. It is vital that we continually push the boundaries of environmental, social, and governance innovation to foster trust and long-lasting impact on our communities.”Fostering Purpose-Led Brand TransformationAs Malaysia’s branding industry and practitioners engage more deeply with environmental, social, and governance imperatives, the September Forum will expand on these themes, offering sessions on implementation, strategy, and best practices. Participants will gain insight from keynote presentations, interactive panels, and showcases, including a focused segment on Malaysian brands leading sectoral transformation through ESG.Shikha Kedia Bharadwaj remarked:“The success of this soft launch affirms our belief that purposeful engagement and sectoral partnership can transform the branding landscape. Together, we are championing a culture of inclusivity, transparency, and sustainable growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.”September Forum: Bridging Policy, Practice, and StrategyIn anticipation of the main EBF 2025 Forum on Thursday, 25 September 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:40 PM at the AICB Centre of Excellence, the agenda will address ESG integration within brand purpose, enhance stakeholder trust through authentic communication, explore inclusive growth frameworks balancing profit and equity, and advance approaches to reporting and performance assessment.For registration, session schedules, and speaker updates, participants and interested parties are invited to visit the official event website: www.esgbrandsforum.com . Event enquiries, media coordination, and ongoing updates are also available via the portal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.