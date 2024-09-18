Malaysia to Host Its First ESG and Brands Forum: A Pioneering Event for Sustainable Brand Practices

Logo - ESG & Brands Forum Speakers ESG & Brands forum Guest of Honour YB Tuan Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

The event brings together business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts exploring the evolving intersection of ESG principles with brands.

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysia is poised to make history with its inaugural ESG and Brands Forum, a landmark event bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts. The forum will explore the evolving intersection of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles with brand management.Scheduled for 26th September at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel, this event promises to spark transformative conversations on how businesses can harness ESG to build stronger, more sustainable brands.A Timely Conversation on ESGThe global business landscape is witnessing a profound shift as companies increasingly acknowledge the significance of ESG factors in driving long-term value. In Malaysia, this transformation is particularly pertinent, as both the public and private sectors are now increasingly aligning with global sustainability targets, such as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The ESG and Brands Forum aims to offer Malaysian businesses a platform to engage with these critical issues, exchange best practices, and explore innovative solutions that align profit with purpose.Keynote Speakers and PanelsThe forum will be officiated by YB Nik Nazmi bin Nik Ahmad, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), and will feature a distinguished line-up of keynote speakers, including renowned sustainability advocates, corporate leaders, and government officials. These thought leaders will provide insights on the importance of integrating ESG into business strategies, focusing on how it can enhance brand equity, foster consumer trust, and contribute to long-term profitability.The event will also include a series of panel discussions covering a broad range of topics, such as:Advancing Gender Equality for Sustainability through Brand Innovation in a Circular Economy: This session will explore how empowering women within organisations and communities leads to more innovative and sustainable business practices.Advocating for Supportive Governmental Measures Promoting Local Sustainability: Attendees will learn about the essential governmental actions needed to support local sustainability initiatives, ensuring community resilience and prosperity.Greening Events – Strategies for Sustainable Practices: This panel will delve into eco-friendly event practices, including minimising waste, sustainable sourcing, and engaging attendees for impactful, environmentally responsible experiences.The Role of Technology in Advancing Sustainability Goals: The potential of technology in addressing environmental challenges, improving resource management, and accelerating progress towards global sustainability targets will be discussed in this session.Why This Forum MattersAs Malaysia positions itself as a regional leader in sustainable development, the ESG and Brands Forum represents a significant step forward. The event is a response to the growing demand for sustainable business practices, as well as a proactive effort to equip Malaysian companies with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in an increasingly ESG-focused global market.Shikha Kedia Bharadwaj, CEO of BitQuest Sdn Bhd and Organising Chairperson of the forum, highlighted the importance of this event for the Malaysian business community. “The ESG and Brands Forum is a unique opportunity for businesses in Malaysia to gain a deeper understanding of the critical role that ESG plays in modern brand management. By bringing together leaders from various sectors, we aim to foster a collaborative environment where new ideas and strategies can emerge, helping businesses navigate the complexities of ESG and unlock new avenues for growth,” said Shikha.Industry leaders such as Steel Hawk Bhd, Yayasan Hijau Malaysia, and Prihatin Ehsan Holdings Berhad will also contribute their expertise, discussing how ESG can lead to sustainable growth, improved risk management, and stronger customer loyalty for brands. Exclusive ticketing rates, including special offers for students and senior citizens, ensure inclusivity at this groundbreaking event.ConclusionThe ESG and Brands Forum in Malaysia is set to be a milestone event, raising awareness of the importance of ESG while inspiring actionable change within the business community. By participating in this forum, Malaysian businesses have the opportunity to lead the way in sustainable brand management, setting a benchmark for others to follow.For more information about the ESG and Brands Forum, including registration details, visit www.esgbrandsforum.com

