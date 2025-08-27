Great Lakes, great representation: Michigan makes global splash in runup to first World Lake Day

“You know, from Michigan and the Great Lakes, we're pretty fortunate we don't have sharks. We don't have a jellyfish sting season, and we don't have to swim in stinger suits. We don't have crocodiles in the water. Yet we share similar challenges with dangerous currents such as rip currents.”

She was struck by how similar the region’s water challenges are to those faced in Michigan. Both regions contend with invasive species, excessive nutrient runoff, harmful algal blooms, and balancing economic development and environmental protection. Incorporating traditional ecological knowledge with western science in conservation and lake ecosystem management was also of shared importance.

That connection across continents and ecosystems is what makes World Lake Day significant. By recognizing lakes as lifelines, the UN hopes to galvanize countries, communities, and individuals to protect them.

World Lake Day in Michigan

Back home, Michigan is officially embracing World Lake Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation that underscores the state’s deep identity with its water heritage.

“Michigan’s lakes – Great and small – are not only vital to our environment, they are essential to our identity,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “EGLE is honored to join the United Nations in celebrating World Lake Day and promoting good stewardship of these precious freshwater resources.”

The Great Lakes contain more than 21 percent of the world’s fresh surface water. They provide drinking water to 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada and define Michigan’s landscape with 3,200 miles of coastline, bolstered by 36,000 miles of rivers and streams and enough groundwater to fill Lake Michigan all over again.

To celebrate World Lake Day, the OGL is encouraging Michiganders to connect with their local waters. Suggestions range from simple actions – such as picking up trash during a lakeside walk – to joining organized cleanups, supporting research and stewardship groups, or enjoying the lakes through fishing, boating, or reading about their history.

You can register to join the “Lakes for Life: Global Voices, Local Action” webinar, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 27, sharing powerful lake stories, youth-led action, and science-based solutions across continents. This live international celebration, co-hosted by AquaVox, Water Solutionaries, and Shedd Aquarium, will bring together leaders, experts, educators, and community members, including Finnell, to highlight the importance of lakes in sustaining life, biodiversity, and livelihoods around the world.

The UN recommends educational activities and efforts to raise awareness of the ecological, cultural, and economic importance of lakes. OGL’s Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage offers resources, including invasive species identification guides, safe medication disposal practices, and opportunities to volunteer with the Michigan Clean Water Corps.

Looking ahead

The establishment of World Lake Day signals growing international recognition of freshwater lakes as critical natural assets and urgent reminders of the threats they face. Climate change, pollution, and competing demands on water resources are global issues that require solutions at all levels, from personal to regional to national and beyond.

For Finnell, participating in the World Lake Conference reinforced the importance of knowledge-sharing across borders.

“The North American Great Lakes haven’t had a strong presence at the World Lake Conference,” she said. “Part of my work has been to increase participation and engagement so that we can share our knowledge and experience and learn from others from around the world.”