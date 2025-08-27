Council Circular 25-19 Procurement Guidelines for NSW Local Government

Whats new or changing? The Office of Local Government (OLG) is seeking feedback on draft Procurement Guidelines for NSW Local Government (Guidelines) to replace the outdated Tendering Guidelines 2009.

The draft Guidelines outline best practice procurement principles and processes to enable delivery of quality outcomes that provide value for money while effectively managing risks.

The Guidelines provide clarification on the interpretation and application of the Local Government Act 1993 (Act) and the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021 (Regulation) as they apply to procurement activities.

The Guidelines will also give effect to recommendations made by the NSW Auditor General, address identified procurement risks, and address corruption risks identified in recent NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption investigations

OLG is also inviting expressions of interest from procurement professionals to join a Procurement Working Group (Working Group).

This group will provide input into the Guidelines and assist with the development of a range of comprehensive supplementary guidance materials and other procurement resources for councils. Information about the expression of interest process is provided in the attachment to this circular. What will this mean for council? Councils are requested to provide feedback on the Guidelines which cover the legislative framework, overarching best-practice principles of procurement and includes links to current available resources

Participation in the Working Group is an opportunity to directly contribute to the development of the Guidelines and development of supplementary guidance materials and other resources that will benefit all councils.

When finalised, the Guidelines and supplementary guidance materials will be issued under section 23A of the Act, meaning that councils will be required to consider them when exercising their functions in relation to procurement. Key points A consultation draft of the Guidelines is available on the Office of Local Government (OLG) website at : www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/council-finances/consultation-on-new-procurement-guidelines-for-nsw-local-government/

Feedback can be emailed to olg@olg.nsw.gov.au and should be labelled “procurement Guidelines Feedback’ and marked to the attention of OLG’s Council Governance Team.

Submissions on the draft Guidelines will be accepted until COB 10 October 2025.

Expressions of interest to join the Working Group can be emailed to olg@olg.nsw.gov.au and should be labelled ‘Procurement Working Group Expression of Interest’ and marked to the attention of OLG’s Council Governance Team.

Expressions of interest to join the Working Group will be accepted until COB

10 October 2025.

OLG will be consulting further with councils on the content of each of the supplementary guidance materials as and when they are developed. Where to go for further information A consultation draft of the Guidelines is available on the OLG website.

Information about the expression of interest process for membership of the Working Group is provided in the attachment to this circular.

For further information, please contact OLG’s Council Governance Team by telephone on 02 44284100 or by email at olg@olg.nsw.gov.au. Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary, Office of Local Government Attachment Expressions of interest for membership of procurement working group Expressions of Interest are sought from council procurement professionals to join a procurement working group (the Working Group).

OLG is also seeking EOI’s from key stakeholders.

The Working Group will provide technical input into the Procurement Guidelines for NSW Local Government (Guidelines) and the development of supplementary guidance materials.

OLG will be seeking the advice of the Working Group on the topics to be addressed in the supplementary guidance materials. Possible topics include the following: Plain English guide to tendering requirements under the Regulation Using procurement to deliver Community Strategic Plan outcomes (e.g. by supporting indigenous businesses, local businesses and disability enterprises) Tendering for domestic waste management services Tendering for labour hire and consultancy services Joint procurement Establishment and use of supplier lists Utilisation of State Government pre-qualification schemes and standing offers/panel contracts established by prescribed entities (i.e. Local Government Procurement/Procurement Australia) Asset disposal Managing cyber security risks in procurement Managing corruption risks in procurement.

The expected commitment schedule is: an initial discussion session to consider the proposed structure and to identify topics to be covered in the supplementary guidance materials, and an additional 5 meetings to discuss content of the supplementary guidance materials, review feedback on them and proposed refinements.

Please note: this schedule is provisional and subject to confirmation. There may also be a requirement for some actions to be undertaken outside of Working Group meetings.

Procurement professionals interested in joining the Working Group and who have the capacity and technical expertise to participate are encouraged to email a brief description of the procurement experience, knowledge and skills, and any specific area of interest to OLG’s Council Governance Team at olg@olg.nsw.gov.au by COB 10 October 2025.

Expressions of interest should be labelled ‘Procurement Working Group EOI’ and marked to the attention of OLG’s Council Governance Team.

Final membership of the Working Group will be determined by OLG. Both successful and unsuccessful applicants will be advised of the outcome.

