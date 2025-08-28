Eazea Unveils Google TV with Soundbar and AXIS Smart Lock at CEE 2025

SINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore-based smart home company Eazea participated in the CEE Show 2025 held at the Suntec Convention Centre, where it unveiled its newest product releases: the Eazea Google TV with Built-in Soundbar and the AXIS Smart Lock suitable for both doors and gates. Both additions demonstrate Eazea’s commitment to delivering smart home living for homeowners in Singapore.The AXIS Smart Lock is a digital lock compatible with front doors and gates, designed as an integrated smart home security system. It features multiple access methods, ranging from PIN codes to RFID tags, and built-in alarms and sensors as additional safeguards. The AXIS provides configurable security functions to fulfil specific requirements in safeguarding any type of property.“While it is common for homeowners to use separate locks for their front gate and door, it does mean they have to pay more to operate and maintain both,” a spokesperson for Eazea said. “With the AXIS model, we have consolidated this system into a unified package.”Meanwhile, the Eazea Google TV comes equipped with a built-in soundbar to complement its 4K QLED display. The Eazea Google TV is designed to function without additional audio accessories or add-ons, creating an integrated audiovisual platform that eliminates the need for speakers and other audio accessories.For those who missed the booth at the CEE Show 2025, Eazea will be returning to the next major tech showcase, scheduled from August 28th to 31st, 2025. “We are looking to unveil more smart innovations during this August show,” the Eazea spokesperson clarified.About EazeaEazea is Singapore’s premier digital lock provider, featuring homegrown, state-of-the-art digital locks built with the support of Korean technology. Eazea is also a proud partner of Samsung smart locks, as well as Midea and Philips digital locks.Eazea is the first Singaporean conventional digital lock brand to also branch out into emerging digital trends, offering high-quality products for your convenience. From smart TVs to various electrical and electronic appliances, setting up an integrated smart home that seamlessly connects your multiple devices has never been Eazea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.