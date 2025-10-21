Following World Menopause Day, Yi TCM Urges Women to Watch Gum Health as a Hidden Symptom of Hormonal Imbalance

In conjunction with World Menopause Day 2025, Yi TCM urges awareness of gum inflammation and sensitivity to detect hormonal imbalances in menopausal women.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a growing concern among medical doctors, TCM practitioners, and dentists in Singapore over the often-overlooked connection between oral health and menopause. Recent studies have indicated that women experiencing gum sensitivity and inflammation are potentially showing signs of an underlying hormonal imbalance linked to menopause. Fluctuating levels during menopause may lead to inflammation or gum recession affecting the gum tissues and potentially increasing the risk of tooth loss or other dental conditions.The Link Between Menopause and Dental ComplicationsDespite hot flashes and irregular cycles being the more well-known menopausal symptoms, oral health changes, such as gum bleeding or receding gums, tend to be overlooked and may be misinterpreted as common hygiene-related dental issues. In fact, declining oestrogen levels during menopause may influence gum and tooth health, including salivary-gland function.“We occasionally see women in their 40s and 50s presenting with recurring gum issues that tend to be caused by hormonal fluctuations,” one dentist (who asked not to be named) reported. “Hormonal fluctuations may play a role, and addressing them holistically can help improve overall oral comfort.”Existing hormone treatments are already in use to support the well-being of menopausal women, while TCM techniques have been used as a complementary therapy alongside Western medical approaches. A collaborative approach may offer opportunities to provide adequate care and relief from these dental concerns.A Combined, Holistic ApproachIn Singapore, TCM is widely used to promote one’s well-being through holistic care and traditional techniques cultivated across history. Much has been discussed regarding its complementary use alongside Western medical approaches , and ongoing studies continue to discuss TCM’s efficacy. TCM is closely connected to Singapore’s historical Asian roots and continues to see widespread use for various health concerns, including menopause.“TCM aims to address the root cause of a person’s ailments through holistic treatment methods,” a spokesperson for Yi TCM , a licensed TCM clinic, explained. “By rebalancing hormones with herbal prescriptions and acupuncture to restore a person’s inner balance, we observed improvements in both their menopause symptoms and their dental health.”It is hoped that a closer collaboration can help shed light on this less-discussed topic to ensure proper care can be given to women who may be experiencing menopause-related symptoms affecting their dental health. Menopause is more than just hot flashes and emotional changes, after all.Early Awareness Improves Quality of Life for Menopausal WomenWorld Menopause Day is celebrated on October 18th, and to mark the occasion, it is important to raise greater awareness of menopausal symptoms that extend beyond the obvious, especially regarding dental care. The connection between oral health and menopause highlights a need for prompt, holistic care for women in Singapore to address their health concerns and maintain their quality of life.“TCM believes that addressing the root cause is the solution to addressing menopausal symptoms, as these manifest when internal blockages affect our blood and Qi circulation, among other things,” the Yi TCM spokesperson added. “Herbs, acupuncture, and other TCM approaches offer a holistic approach that alleviates these imbalances, ensuring that the body remains in harmony to preserve your well-being.”The clinic is currently active in talks on public health and community forums to spread awareness about women’s health. Further updates on future sessions are published on the clinic’s official website and social media platforms.

