Making Housing Trust sites safer

Release date: 27/08/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is taking action to make dated Housing Trust walk-up flats cleaner and safer by modernising, maintaining and refurbishing key sites.

The Housing Trust has introduced immediate steps to significantly increase the amount of security and clean-up services at the Bentzen Court and Elliot Lodge sites at Gilberton.

A dedicated housing officer has now been appointed to Elliot Lodge, as well implementing an instant increase to cleaning, rubbish removal and graffiti removal.

The Trust will now begin the process of installing CCTV, the demolition and refurbishment of the laundries and upgrades to the complex’s painting, flooring and lighting.

Work to secure broken windows, upgrade common areas, landscape outdoor areas and remediate a fire-damaged unit will begin next month.

Additionally, the State Government has instigated a meeting between the Housing Trust and SAPOL on site this week to inspect the complex and move on any unwanted visitors.

Immediate safety upgrades were recently announced at Bentzen Court, including CCTV, fencing upgrades, more cleaning, more frequent security patrols and stricter tenancy management.

Meanwhile, work is progressing on the upgrades of several walk-up flat sites across Adelaide; at Housing Trust units at Glengowrie Court at Glengowrie, Drew Court at Oaklands Park and Nicholls Court at Findon.

Many walk-up flats were built in the 1950s and 1960s and are outdated by modern building and living standards and expectations.

A $13.5 million upgrade to 58 existing one and two-bedroom apartments with homes for singles and couples at Glengowrie Court is expected to be completed by December.

These upgrades include crime-preventative design elements including secure car-parking, FOB building access and increased lighting.

At Drew Court, a complete refurbishment of 93 units to return them to good condition is well underway. Units at Drew Court that have been difficult to let will be tenantable again after the improvements are completed.

Refurbishment or upgrades of walk-up flats can generally include:

Demolition of all outbuildings including external laundries and garages – with laundries provided in each individual unit

Improvements to thermal efficiency including new walls, bathrooms, floors and kitchens, new electrical and plumbing services, roof replacements and upgrades to external facades

Installation of air conditioning units where there are currently none

Improved security features including CCTV, electronic access to units and installation of crime-safe mesh to windows

The tenant selection process for walk-up flat sites has also changed, with greater emphasis on considering the neighbourhood as much as the need of the prospective tenant.

Where needed, security patrols are utilised at certain existing walk-up flat sites to form part of a broader safety strategy, which also includes security camera surveillance and strengthened responses to anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this year, the Government announced a crackdown on anti-social behaviour by Housing Trust tenants including by removing the use of verbal warnings and going straight to formal written warnings.

If problematic tenants continue to ignore official warnings, the Government will take action to remove them from their public house through the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal process.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

These investments will bring these homes up to modern standards and to make them cleaner, safer and more comfortable places to live and to have in our suburbs.

We have committed to immediate improvements at Elliot Lodge and Bentzen Court to give tenants and neighbours the confidence that their homes and communities are cared for and will be secure.

Most Housing Trust tenants are good neighbours who deserve to feel safe and secure in their homes and their communities. We are unapologetic about taking firm action against those who continue to break the rules.