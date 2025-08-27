Submit Release
APRA releases superannuation statistics for June 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication for the June 2025 quarter.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2025:

 

June 2024

June 2025

Change
Total superannuation assets

$3,943.0 billion

$4,330.1 billion

+9.8%
Total APRA-regulated assets

$2,721.4 billion

$3,039.5 billion

+11.7%
Total self-managed super fund assets

$997.0 billion

$1,051.8 billion

+5.5%
Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets

$167.3 billion

$178.8 billion

+6.9%
Balance of life office statutory fund assets

$57.3 billion

$60.0 billion

+4.7%

Total superannuation assets increased by 4.8 per cent over the quarter to $4.3 trillion as at June 2025, of which $3.0 trillion was in APRA-regulated funds.

Total contributions increased by 14.1 per cent to billion in the year ending in June 2025. Employer contributions increased by 10.1 per cent over the year to $151.1 billion. Member contributions increased by 25.8 per cent over the year to $59.1 billion.

Benefit payments increased by 12.8 per cent to $132.5 billion in the year ending in June 2025. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 14.3 per cent to $73.3 billion and pension payments increasing by 11.0 per cent to $59.2 billion.

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to June 2025:

 

June 2024

June 2025

Change
Total contributions

$184.2 billion

$210.2 billion

+14.1%
Total benefit payments

$117.5 billion

$132.5 billion

+12.8%
Net contribution flows*

$62.0 billion

$70.5 billion

+13.8%

*Net contribution flows comprise of contributions plus net benefit transfers, less benefit payments

Copies of the publication are available on APRA’s website at: Quarterly superannuation statistics.
 


 

