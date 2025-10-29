The Revenge of Ideology Becomes an Amazon #1 Best Seller in International Relations

Amazon International Relations Best Sellers Book Cover Author Image

Dr. Jake Sotiriadis’ groundbreaking work also reached #1 in War & Peace and Macroeconomics, redefining how global leaders understand power

We measure power through armies, budgets, and borders, but ideological power is what drives nations to defy logic, sacrifice prosperity, and attempt to reshape the world in their own image.” — Dr. Jake Sotiriadis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Revenge of Ideology: The Hidden Forces Reshaping Global Power" by Dr. Jake Sotiriadis has become an Amazon #1 Best Seller in International Relations, while also reaching #1 in War & Peace and Macroeconomics. The book’s rise across multiple disciplines reflects a growing global appetite for new frameworks that make sense of the world’s accelerating strategic turbulence.

Written by a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer and leading strategist, The Revenge of Ideology argues that today’s geopolitical rivalries cannot be explained by hard power alone. From Russia’s war in Ukraine to China’s re-engineering of its economy and Turkey’s regional resurgence, Dr. Sotiriadis contends that the world’s most consequential decisions are driven not by rational calculation but by what he calls Ideological Power Networks. These are the invisible architectures of conviction that bind nations, economies, and elites together around narratives of destiny and purpose.

“We’ve been taught to measure power through armies, budgets, and borders,” Dr. Sotiriadis said. “But ideological power is what drives nations to defy logic, sacrifice prosperity, and attempt to reshape the world in their own image.”

In the book, he explores how three ideological power networks—Neo-Confucian Communism in China, Neo-Eurasian Imperialism in Russia, and Neo-Turkic Autonomy in Turkey—are transforming the twenty-first-century order. Each fuses history, culture, and technology into a self-reinforcing mission that redefines legitimacy, security, and identity on the global stage. The result is a world where competing ideological power networks—not just material interests—determine the future balance of global power.

Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, captured the book’s impact in his foreword: “Jake Sotiriadis gives us a new lens through which to view an increasingly chaotic world—and shows that what looks like chaos often has an underlying logic.”

Since its release, The Revenge of Ideology has rapidly gained traction across defense, diplomatic, and business communities. Its synthesis of economics, strategy, and foresight has positioned it as a bridge between disciplines that too often operate in isolation. The book is now informing discussions among policymakers and corporate leaders seeking to anticipate emerging threats through the lens of belief-driven strategy.

Dr. Sotiriadis’ insights continue to resonate with readers who recognize that understanding ideology is no longer optional—it is essential for navigating the century ahead.

About the Author

Jake Sotiriadis is a global strategist who has advised prime ministers, generals, and Fortune 500 CEOs. A Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council and advisor to the U.S. State Department, he spent 21 years as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, founding the Pentagon’s Strategic Foresight team and teaching America’s military and intelligence leaders how to think about the future. His insights appear in Harvard Business Review, The Diplomat, and The National Interest.

Book Information

Title: The Revenge of Ideology: The Hidden Forces Reshaping Global Power

Author: Jake Sotiriadis

Foreword by: Admiral James Stavridis, USN (Ret.)

Formats: Kindle | Paperback | Hardcover

Publisher: Senior Intelligence Advisors Press

ISBN: 9798263567156

Website: www.jakesotiriadis.com

