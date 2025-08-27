Synergy and Sparks: New Book by Emmy Award–Winning Author G. Riley Mills Redefines Leadership in a Changing World

Synergy and Sparks will be released on September 10th, 2025

Drawing from leading Pinnacle Performance Company, a global communications training authority Mills offers a toolkit for modern leadership.

Every conversation is a performance. Every meeting is a stage. Every leader is an actor, whether they know it or not. So, the question isn’t whether you’re performing. But, are you performing well?” — G. Riley Mills, Author Synergy and Sparks

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Performance Company is proud to announce the upcoming release of Synergy and Sparks : Unlock Excellence through Communication, Collaboration, and Influence.A groundbreaking leadership guide from Emmy Award–winning author and co-founder G. Riley Mills . Published by Wiley, the book launches September 10, 2025, and is now available for pre-order.At a time when hybrid work, global teams, and constant disruption demand more from leaders, Synergy and Sparks delivers a fresh framework built on six core pillars of leadership: communication, presence, influence, storytelling, connection, and collaboration.Mills argues that these skills, once considered “soft”, are now the critical drivers of organizational success.Blending performance techniques inspired by seasoned actors with cutting-edge research, real-world case studies, and actionable exercises, Mills equips leaders to:● Communicate with clarity and authenticity in high-stakes environments.● Build a presence that inspires confidence in boardrooms, classrooms, and Zoom calls.● Influence outcomes through trust and credibility.● Harness storytelling to spark engagement and change behavior.● Strengthen connection across teams, cultures, and generations.● Drive collaboration that fuels innovation and results.“This book is about igniting sparks—between people, ideas, and possibilities,” said Mills. “In an era of complexity, the leaders who will stand apart are those who can connect, engage, and inspire at every level."Drawing from two decades leading Pinnacle Performance Company—a global communications training authority trusted by Fortune 500 firms, government bodies, and educational institutions in more than 40 countries—Mills offers a toolkit for modern leadership that goes beyond theory.Early praise for Synergy and Sparks calls it “a must-read for anyone serious about elevating their leadership presence” and “the bridge between human connection and organizational Excellence.”About the Author G. Riley Mills is an Emmy Award–winning writer, speaker, and co-founder of Pinnacle Performance Company. A recognized authority on leadership communication, he has worked with executives, educators, and professionals across five continents to help them achieve clarity, confidence, and influence.About Pinnacle Performance Company: A global leader in communication skills training, trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, governments, and universities in over 40 countries.The firm’s methodology, blending performance techniques with business insights, has transformed how leaders engage and inspire their audiences.Book Details: Synergy and Sparks: Unlock Excellence through Communication, Collaboration, and Influence By G. Riley Mills Published by WileyOfficial release date: September 10, 2025 and available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.Advance Praise - Leading voices across business and governance highlight the book’srelevance and practical edge:Guy Kawasaki, Host of Remarkable People Podcast: “Synergy and Sparks is a masterclassin unlocking the power of communication, collaboration, and creativity. Mills delivers actionableinsights and inspiring stories that will ignite excellence and transform the way you work.”Mark Gitenstein, Former U.S. Ambassador to the EU and Romania: “In public life today,communication skills are the coin of the realm. Mills is a master at training neophytes in thesecritical skills.”Jennie Weber, CMO of Best Buy: “Synergy and Sparks offers so many practical,easy‑to‑implement tools. It will absolutely accelerate your ability to influence and drive impact inyour organization.”General Manoj Pande, Former Chief of Army Staff, India: “This work is clear, relevant, andunwavering in its focus on one of the most critical attributes of leadership — the ability tocommunicate with purpose, precision, and intent.”Tramel Dodd, Chief of Staff, People & Culture at Reddit: “A smart, timely guide for leaderswho want to connect, inspire, and lead with purpose.”Mark Salisbury, Peabody and Emmy Award‑winning director and animator: “Synergy andSparks held up a mirror to my own leadership wins and flops and somehow did it withoutjudging me… this is the book for you.”Release and Availability:Publication Date: September 10, 2025Format: Hardcover, approximately 352 pagesPre‑Order: Available now across major booksellers, including Barnes & Noble and AmazonWhy This Book Matters: Leadership challenges today go beyond mere strategy, teams stall,messages misfire, and top talent disengages.Synergy and Sparks zeroes in on these pivotal breakdowns, offering an integrated blueprint that blends emotional resonance with performance-based clarity. Far from abstract theory, it’s a practical guide designed to be applied in real leadership moments.

What is Synergy and Sparks?

