Synergy and Sparks: New Book by Emmy Award–Winning Author G. Riley Mills Redefines Leadership in a Changing World
Drawing from leading Pinnacle Performance Company, a global communications training authority Mills offers a toolkit for modern leadership.
A groundbreaking leadership guide from Emmy Award–winning author and co-founder G. Riley Mills. Published by Wiley, the book launches September 10, 2025, and is now available for pre-order.
At a time when hybrid work, global teams, and constant disruption demand more from leaders, Synergy and Sparks delivers a fresh framework built on six core pillars of leadership: communication, presence, influence, storytelling, connection, and collaboration.
Mills argues that these skills, once considered “soft”, are now the critical drivers of organizational success.
Blending performance techniques inspired by seasoned actors with cutting-edge research, real-world case studies, and actionable exercises, Mills equips leaders to:
● Communicate with clarity and authenticity in high-stakes environments.
● Build a presence that inspires confidence in boardrooms, classrooms, and Zoom calls.
● Influence outcomes through trust and credibility.
● Harness storytelling to spark engagement and change behavior.
● Strengthen connection across teams, cultures, and generations.
● Drive collaboration that fuels innovation and results.
“This book is about igniting sparks—between people, ideas, and possibilities,” said Mills. “In an era of complexity, the leaders who will stand apart are those who can connect, engage, and inspire at every level."
Drawing from two decades leading Pinnacle Performance Company—a global communications training authority trusted by Fortune 500 firms, government bodies, and educational institutions in more than 40 countries—Mills offers a toolkit for modern leadership that goes beyond theory.
Early praise for Synergy and Sparks calls it “a must-read for anyone serious about elevating their leadership presence” and “the bridge between human connection and organizational Excellence.”
About the Author G. Riley Mills is an Emmy Award–winning writer, speaker, and co-founder of Pinnacle Performance Company. A recognized authority on leadership communication, he has worked with executives, educators, and professionals across five continents to help them achieve clarity, confidence, and influence.
About Pinnacle Performance Company: A global leader in communication skills training, trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, governments, and universities in over 40 countries.
The firm’s methodology, blending performance techniques with business insights, has transformed how leaders engage and inspire their audiences.
Book Details: Synergy and Sparks: Unlock Excellence through Communication, Collaboration, and Influence By G. Riley Mills Published by Wiley
Official release date: September 10, 2025 and available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Advance Praise - Leading voices across business and governance highlight the book’s
relevance and practical edge:
Guy Kawasaki, Host of Remarkable People Podcast: “Synergy and Sparks is a masterclass
in unlocking the power of communication, collaboration, and creativity. Mills delivers actionable
insights and inspiring stories that will ignite excellence and transform the way you work.”
Mark Gitenstein, Former U.S. Ambassador to the EU and Romania: “In public life today,
communication skills are the coin of the realm. Mills is a master at training neophytes in these
critical skills.”
Jennie Weber, CMO of Best Buy: “Synergy and Sparks offers so many practical,
easy‑to‑implement tools. It will absolutely accelerate your ability to influence and drive impact in
your organization.”
General Manoj Pande, Former Chief of Army Staff, India: “This work is clear, relevant, and
unwavering in its focus on one of the most critical attributes of leadership — the ability to
communicate with purpose, precision, and intent.”
Tramel Dodd, Chief of Staff, People & Culture at Reddit: “A smart, timely guide for leaders
who want to connect, inspire, and lead with purpose.”
Mark Salisbury, Peabody and Emmy Award‑winning director and animator: “Synergy and
Sparks held up a mirror to my own leadership wins and flops and somehow did it without
judging me… this is the book for you.”
Release and Availability:
Publication Date: September 10, 2025
Format: Hardcover, approximately 352 pages
Pre‑Order: Available now across major booksellers, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon
Why This Book Matters: Leadership challenges today go beyond mere strategy, teams stall,
messages misfire, and top talent disengages.
Synergy and Sparks zeroes in on these pivotal breakdowns, offering an integrated blueprint that blends emotional resonance with performance-
based clarity. Far from abstract theory, it’s a practical guide designed to be applied in real leadership moments.
