Pinnacle Performance Company Sponsors Production Honoring Social Change

Collaboraction and Dusable Musuem Partner to Present Trial In The Delta: The Murder Of Emmett Till

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Performance Company continues its ongoing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and pursues further effort to end systemic racism. Pinnacle is pleased to announce its sponsorship of an upcoming production presented by Collaboraction and The DuSable Museum of African American History. The team will be presenting a theatrical reading of "Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till", a new adaption of the trial transcript of the State of Mississippi vs. Milam and Bryant, the men who were found not guilty of murdering Emmett Till.

Collaboraction company members and playwriting duo G. Riley Mills (Pinnacle Co-Founder and COO), and Willie Round co-adapted Trial in the Delta, drawing for the first time from the trial’s actual courtroom transcripts, which disappeared (or were buried) for 50 years.

"Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till" is directed by Collaboraction company members Anthony Moseley and Dana N. Anderson. It will be presented one night only, Saturday, February 26 at 7 p.m. at The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. The performance will be filmed with multiple cameras for a corresponding video project.

Tickets, on sale now at collaboraction.org, are $45 for general admission, $25 for CollaborActivists and DuSable Museum members, and $15 for youth, educators, seniors, artists, activists and low income (be prepared to demonstrate eligibility onsite with business card, survey information, etc).

An award-winning global communications skills training organization, Pinnacle is committed to using the core of its business to educate and empower those in need. This includes both its teaching of communication skills, and supporting vital contributors within the artistic community.

