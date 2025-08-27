Submit Release
Governor Abbott Updates Two Items On Special Session #2 Agenda

TEXAS, August 27 - August 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature updating language previously added to the Special Session #2 agenda that will protect law enforcement and safeguard Texas elections. 

The updated Special Session #2 agenda items include: 

  • Legislation that protects law enforcement officers from public disclosure of unsubstantiated complaints and other information maintained in law enforcement agency files 
  • Legislation relating to election procedures regarding accepting a voter with a residence address that is not current and the immediate effect of a voter’s registration after the registrar’s receipt of certain change of address notices

