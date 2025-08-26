Governor Abbott Signs Bills Protecting Texans From Foreign Adversaries

TEXAS, August 26 - August 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott ceremonially signed House Bill 128, Senate Bill 17, and Senate Bill 1349 into law to protect Texans against threats from hostile foreign adversaries like Russia, Iran, and China.

"It is very simple. Hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russian, Iran, and North Korea, as well as foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua, must not be allowed to own land in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "They should not be allowed access to our critical infrastructure, and they may not be allowed to exploit our border. Stiff, criminal penalties will be inflicted on those who violate these laws."

Watch the Governor's full bill signing ceremony here.

The Governor was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, Representative Cole Hefner, Representative Janie Lopez, Representative Angelia Orr, and additional members of the Texas Senate and House of Representatives.

House Bill 128 (Orr/Lopez) prohibits sister-city agreements between governmental entities and foreign adversaries while promoting agreements with allies of the United States.

Senate Bill 17 (Kolkhorst/Hefner) prohibits certain countries, individuals, and organizations, including designated transnational criminal organizations, from acquiring real property in Texas.

Senate Bill 1349 (Hughes/Lopez) creates a criminal offense for transnational repression and requires a new training program for law enforcement on the matter.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.