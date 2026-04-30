Governor Abbott Announces Over $443,000 In Career Training Grants For Three Panhandle Area Schools

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling $443,271 have been awarded to three Panhandle-area schools by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 109 students for high-demand occupations such as nurses and welders.

"Career and technical education programs are a foundational pillar of what makes the Texas economy run," said Governor Abbott. "With these grants, students in the Panhandle will have access to more opportunities to succeed in high-demand careers. I thank the TWC for their work to provide rural Texans the tools they need to thrive."

“The JET grants awarded will promote nursing and welding careers in the Panhandle region for years to come,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “The students will receive hands-on training to help them earn credentials to meet employers’ current and future needs.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials as well as school staff at Amarillo College in Amarillo.

The three JET grants include:

Hale Center Independent School District (ISD) : a $334,555 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with South Plains College.

: a $334,555 grant to train 30 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with South Plains College. Happy ISD : a $46,297 grant to train 29 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College.

: a $46,297 grant to train 29 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College. Hartley ISD: a $62,419 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Frank Phillips College.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.