Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.26.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Adam Brezine, of Fairfax, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Brezine has been a Legal Director at Adobe Inc. since 2022. He served in multiple roles at Twitter from 2016 to 2022, including Legal Director, Associate Legal Director, and Senior Counsel. Brezine was Partner at Bryan Cave LLP from 2012 to 2016. He served in multiple roles at Holme Roberts & Owen LLP from 2005 to 2012, including Partner and Associate. Brezine was an Associate at Thelen Reid and Priest from 2002 to 2005. He was an Associate at Mintz Levin from 2000 to 2002. Brezine was an Associate at Bryan Crave LLP from 1997 to 2000. Brezine earned a Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Political Economy from Colorado College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $235,008. Brezine is a Democrat.

Charlotte Fadipe, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Public Affairs at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Fadipe was Chief Communications Officer at the California Earthquake Authority from 2020 to 2025. She was the Assistant Director of Media/Communications for the California Department of Pesticide Regulation from 2013 to 2020. She was the Chief of Media and Press Relations for the California Department of Toxic Substances Control from 2009 to 2013. Fadipe was a Local Television News Reporter for NBC and CBS from 1997 to 2009. She is a member of California Women Lead. Fadipe earned a Master of Journalism degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and Science from Oxford Brookes University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the salary is $162,504. Fadipe is a Democrat.

Jill Hamer, of Tiburon, has been appointed to the California Privacy Protection Agency Board of Directors. Hamer was General Manager of Data Privacy, Logic20/20, from 2019 to 2022. She held multiple roles at Primitive Logic from 1990 to 2022, including Chief Executive Officer, Board Chair, Board Member, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, and General Counsel. Hamer was the Attorney and General Counsel at the Law Offices of Jill P. Reber from 1989 to 1992. Hamer was Partner at Lieberman & Reber from 1987 to 1989. She was a Senior Associate at Jeffer, Mangels & Butler from 1986 to 1987. Hamer is a United States Board Member of the Human Needs Project and a member of the International Organization of Privacy Professionals and Athena Alliance. Hamer earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Georgetown University Law Center and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of Maryland. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $107 per diem. Hamer is a Democrat.

Jeffrey Worthe, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California High Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors. Worthe has been the President of Worthe Real Estate Group since 1993. He is a member of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Board of Directors and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission. Worthe earned a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Worthe is a Democrat.